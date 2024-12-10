Fashion in Austria
Creative and sustainable
Introduction
What is it that makes Austrian fashion so special? It combines casual elegance with creative self-confidence – and reflects the local colour, openness, and joy of experimentation. In Austria, traditional high-quality tailoring meets modern cuts, regional materials meet new technologies, and nostalgic patterns meet radically new forms. Austria’s fashion scene is a stage for the unexpected – always with a wink and a keen eye for detail.
Many designers take the conscious decision to make their fashion more sustainable, focusing on fair production, resource-conserving materials, and long-lasting design. Instead of folllowing short-lived trends, they create collections with attitude – driven by values, not just fabrics. And anyone strolling through Austria's cities will quickly notice: the fashion scene is growing. Young labels are opening showrooms, studios invite visitors to browse – and among them, international known names such as Helmut Lang, Lena Hoschek, and Arthur Arbesser, are no longer the only ones catching the eye.
What unites them all is a desire to explore new paths and a keen sense of quality. Austrian fashion is unique, varied, and invites you to discover it, while browsing through concept stores and small studios or at fashion festivals. Fashion from Austria feels good. But it also stays in your mind—and sometimes even in your heart.
Fashion meets lifestyle
Austria's fashion scene
The Austrian fashion scene is growing – and keeps surprising with its diversity. New labels, studios, and pop-up stores are constantly emerging in cities like Vienna, Graz, and Linz. Young designers are focusing on original concepts, sustainable materials, and a style that expresses attitude.
One example is Arthur Arbesser, born in Vienna and now living in Milan. His creations are inspired by the greats such as Klimt, Schiele, Koloman Moser, and Otto Wagner. Lena Hoschek, known for her retro dirndls, dresses the likes of Dita Von Teese, blending nostalgia with the spirit of the times in her designs. Marina Hörmanseder combines leather with a strong formal language – her corsets have even been worn by Lady Gaga. Peter Pilotto, whose striking prints have captivated pop icons like Beyoncé, is equally internationally renowned. But an exciting scene is also growing beyond the big names. Susanne Bisovsky stages Viennese chic with theatrical opulence, Emil Gampe develops extraordinary fashion with artistic sophistication. And Romana Zöchling combines fashion with art at FERRARI ZÖCHLING – her collections, produced in Vienna, are created in collaboration with visual artists.
What unites all these designers? A creative touch, the courage to embrace innovation, and deep roots in the Austrian way of life. Between craftsmanship, individuality, and international flair, fashion thrives that doesn’t only look good but also tells a story.
Fashion made in AustriaFrom clean cuts to bold street style: Austria's fashion scene is as diverse as it is creative. These designers and labels are some of the best examples.
Try it on! Fashion by local designersDesigners showcase their talent in hip concept stores in Vienna and Salzburg and charming boutiques in Graz, Linz, and Vorarlberg. Particularly many new shops can be found in Vienna's 6th and 7th districts, the home of fashion beyond the mainstream.
One
Streetwear, fairly produced and interpreted in modern ways – in Innsbruck you will find clear lines, long-lasting quality and fashion.
A/T Store
Timeless looks, high-quality materials, and conscious style – in this store in Linz, you'll find minimalist fashion that's carefully curated and long-lasting.
TARA B
In Vorarlberg, unique handmade pieces are produced – from feminine everyday wear to haute couture. The signature style: clean, elegant, and inspired by nature.
Meshit
This label combines clean cuts with urban street style and elegant classics – fairly produced, sustainably designed and rooted in the Viennese creative scene.
DU
Design, selected labels and natural cosmetics – in this store in Vienna’s 4th district, quality and personal advice are top priority.
Park
The concept store by Markus Strasser and Helmut Ruthner offers industrial design, Avantgarde fashion and contemporary streetwear on two floors.
Kitsch Bitch Sight Store
At this shop you will find contemporary minimalist fashion with clean lines from international and local designers.
Masi
Reduced cuts, fine natural yarns and local production: This studio in Linz creates handmade knitwear - stylish, comfortable and sustainable.
Nachbarin
Individual looks, creative cuts, and European designers – in this shop in Vienna's 6th district, fashion with personal touches is created, reimagined, and sold.
Mothwurf Shop
Tradition meets zeitgeist: In Graz, local designers rethink traditional costumes – with clear cuts, fine fabrics and sustainable production.
Fashion and design events
Sustainable fashionSustainability is omnipresent, including in fashion: Many labels now focus on fairly produced clothing made from high-quality, environmentally friendly materials – often in an upcycling style. This means turning old textiles or materials into new pieces.
Klar
Klara Neuber's minimalist creations are made from high-quality natural materials sourced from small, regional manufacturers. The designer works according to the "made-to-order" principle, meaning each garment is manufactured only after the order is placed – resource-efficient, individual, and without overproduction.
Rudolf
The Viennese label Rudolf sells durable slow-fashion knitwear made from organic materials. The pieces are mostly unisex and produced within a 150-kilometer radius. Each piece stands for reduction, quality, and an uncompromising commitment to transparency – from yarn to finish.
Glein
Glein stands for minimalist design and responsible manufacturing: The Viennese label designs timeless clothing, wallets, and accessories from high-quality, sustainable materials, sustainably produced in Europe. Their focus are durability, transparency, and quality. Everything you find here is clearly thought out and consistently implemented.
Shakkei
Founded in 2009, the Shakkei label has focused on sustainable fashion from the very beginning. Its pieces are made from organic and fairly produced materials in Austria or the EU. Designer Gabriel Baradee also uses fabric scraps for upcycled accessories such as belts and caps. The collections are urban and showcase how contemporary sustainable fashion can be.
Dariadéh
The fashion label of influencer and activist Madeleine Darya Alizadeh designs timeless clothing made from certified materials, fairly produced in family businesses. The collections focus on clean cuts, subtle colours, and conscious consumption rather than fast-paced trends. Transparency and responsibility are key.
Disaster Clothing
This label is one of Austria's pioneers of fair trade clothing. Since 1991, it has been creating stylish fashion made from organic cotton and upcycled fabrics – produced in Austria, Europe, and a small family business in Thailand. Designs from the company's own collection can also be custom-made upon request in Vienna's 7th district.
The Slow Label
As the name suggests, The Slow Label has nothing to do with fast fashion. Founder and influencer Anna-Laura Kummer focuses on conscious design, fair production, and a careful use of resources. The minimalist collections are made from certified materials and are produced in small European factories – transparent and timeless.
Anja Lauermann
In Anja Lauermann’s collections, sustainability meets timeless design. The designer combines selected organic fabrics with innovative cuts, distinctive colour accents, and elegant simplicity. Her pieces are produced locally, aiming to create long-lasting stylish fashion that combines minimalism and sophistication.
meshit
meshit stands for clean designs with an urban twist. Founded by Ida Steixner and Lena Krampf, it combines retro elements with contemporary street style. The pieces are produced in Vienna and Budapest, often in small batches. meshit values fair conditions, creative cuts, and an aesthetic that unites youth culture, art, and everyday life.
Stapf
Stapf stands for fashion with roots and vision. In the in-house factory, high-quality knitwear pieces are made from mulesing-free wool and organic cotton – knitted, fulled, and finished right in Tirol. The cuts are modern, the design timeless, and the quality is tangible – sustainably and regionally produced.
Wolfmich
The shop on Gumpendorfer Strasse is a vintage paradise: Wolfgang Lindenhofer and Michael Pascher offer designer fashion from the 70s, 80s, and 90s – think Gucci or Comme des Garçons. Along with clothing, you'll find accessories, perfumes, and interior treasures. A must-visit for anyone looking for something special.
Burggasse 24
Vintage fashion and a café under one roof: In bright, high-ceilinged rooms, you'll find carefully selected secondhand pieces – from unusual accessories to designer pieces from past decades. The adjoining vintage café invites you to linger with breakfast, charm, and a cosy living room atmosphere – casual, creative, and sustainable.