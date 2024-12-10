Between city skyline and reed beds, bathing spots and beaver territory, the 21-kilometre Donauinsel reveals a side of Vienna that many visitors wouldn't expect.

The Donauinsel is a remarkable piece of urban planning: a natural recreational space in the middle of the city, originally built for flood protection and since grown into a living landscape. Between the Danube and the Neue Donau, the island stretches from Langenzersdorf to the Lobau. Created between 1972 and 1988, it is now defined by open meadows and woodland — 1.8 million trees and shrubs have been planted here (source: City of Vienna).

While the Danube serves as the main shipping channel, the calmer Neue Donau offers space for swimming, water sports and relaxing. Look carefully and you'll find a surprising range of wildlife — roe deer, beavers and kingfishers, grass snakes, sand lizards and common toads have all made their home on the Donauinsel (source: City of Vienna).

In summer, the Festwiese becomes the city's largest open-air venue, with concerts, festivals and sporting events right on the water. Winter has its own appeal — quiet walks and sunsets with the Vienna skyline as a backdrop.