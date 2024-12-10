The Most Beautiful Sights in Vienna

Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.

Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern!

Visitors to the city are immersed in a fascinating interplay of history and culture. The Danube characterises the city, as does the Vienna Woods, Visitors to the city are immersed in a captivating blend of history and culture. The Danube defines the city as much as the Wienerwald, the green lung to the west. Vienna's historic buildings speak of a glorious past. The magnificent Schönbrunn Palace and the Hofburg transport visitors back to the Habsburg era, while St. Stephen's Cathedral majestically overlooks the old town.

But Vienna is also a hub of art and modernity. Museums such as the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere house world-famous collections. The Viennese Modernism movement comes to life in the MuseumsQuartier, one of the largest cultural complexes in the world. And in the city's many coffee houses, renowned for their cosiness and literary tradition, you can experience Viennese charm and culture up close.

The Vienna Prater, with its iconic Ferris wheel, blends nature with amusement. Just like the grand baroque buildings, Vienna’s modern side is equally enchanting. Here, tradition and contemporary spirit meet, making the city truly unique.

Imperial, timeless, visionary

The capital Vienna

Vienna is unique: It is both the capital of Austria and one of the country's nine provinces, making it both a city and a province at the same time.

The city on the Danube opens a fascinating chapter between its imperial past and a modern metropolis. The Habsburgs ruled here for 650 years and their traces still characterise Vienna today. A walk through the city is like a journey through time: From the Hofburg Palace to Schönbrunn Palace and the Belvedere - magnificent imperial buildings and baroque squares tell of a glorious past. On Vienna's Ringstrasse, a magnificent boulevard, this imperial splendour is reflected in the impressive facades.

But Vienna is not resting on its laurels, it is also looking to the future. The city is constantly evolving and surprises with architectural masterpieces and modern cultural institutions. Modern art and contemporary culture come together in the MuseumsQuartier, while the city's musical heritage lives on in the State Opera and the Musikverein.

Vienna is a city of contrasts: between tradition and modernity, baroque and contemporary architecture, the metropolis unfolds in all its facets. And so the city not only offers a glimpse into the past, but also boldly opens up to the future - always in harmony with its rich imperial history.

Other sights in Vienna

Spanish Riding School

UNESCO World Heritage Site and over 400 years old: t is the oldest existing riding school in the world and has been teaching classical horsemanship since the Renaissance.

Spanish Riding School

Belvedere Palace

The baroque palace was built on a hill, at that time still outside the city, and therefore bears the name "Beautiful View". The picture gallery is a must-see!

Belvedere Palace

Vienna Hofburg Palace

Imperial Centre and Emperor’s Residence in Vienna. Expanded over 700 years, the Hofburg is now one of the largest palace complexes in the world!

Vienna Hofburg

Schönbrunn Palace

The imperial family of the Habsburgs resided here for centuries. Schönbrunn Palace was built as a summer residence - with an extensive park and a zoo.

Schönbrunn Palace

Sisi Museum

The Sisi Museum provides an insight into the life of the empress, with exhibits such as her robe, wedding gown and death mask, which have helped to shape the "Sisi myth".

Sisi Museum

Capuchin Crypt

Habsburg rulers have been laid to rest here since 1633. The sarcophagus of Maria Theresa, the only woman on the Habsburg throne, is particularly impressive.

Capuchin Crypt

Danube Tower

At the 252-metre-high Danube Tower, visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of Vienna from the rotating restaurant and the viewing platform at 170 meters.

Danube Tower
Classic, innovative, inspiring

Museums in Vienna

Vienna and its art

Vienna is home to the world’s largest Bruegel collection and Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting The Kiss. But there’s more: The city boasts over 100 museums, from the Technical Museum to the Natural History Museum, featuring everything from the world’s most important graphic collection to an impressive gallery of renowned artists from all eras.

Vienna offers a vibrant mix of artistic styles, where baroque opulence meets avant-garde minimalism, creating a constantly evolving art scene.

The Kunsthistorisches Museum, one of the world’s largest and most important museums, displays treasures spanning 7,000 years, from Ancient Egypt to the 18th century. Masterpieces by Titian, Veronese, and Tintoretto grace its halls, and visitors can explore every detail of Bruegel’s Peasant Wedding and The Tower of Babel.

Insight into the Kunstkammer

The Kunstkammer Vienna at the Kunsthistorisches Museum is the most significant of its kind worldwide. The art and curiosity cabinets of the Renaissance and Baroque eras were encyclopaedic collections, aiming to capture the entire knowledge of their time. Rare, curious, and extraordinary objects were especially prized. From the late Middle Ages to the Baroque period, Habsburg emperors and princes collected exotic materials, often believed to have magical properties—such as precious stones, ostrich eggs, corals, and shark teeth (thought to be dragon tongues). Artists transformed these natural products into masterful Kunstkammer pieces.

The Kunstkammer Vienna showcases around 2,200 fascinating objects, including Benvenuto Cellini’s famous Saliera, the Krumau Madonna, bronze statuettes, intricate ivory work, stone vessels, valuable clocks, complex automata, unusual scientific instruments, and much more.

Other museums in Vienna

Albertina

The Albertina is home to one of the most important collections of graphic art in the world. The hare by Albrecht Dürer is famous.

Albertina

Belvedere

The baroque architecture is just as impressive as 800 years of art. The highlight of the gallery is "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, one of the most popular paintings.

Belvedere

Natural History Museum

The museum displays impressive exhibits of natural history. At 29,500 years old, the Venus of Willendorf is the oldest and most spectacular exhibit.

Natural History Museum

Museum of Art History

The Picture Gallery has works by famous painters including Rubens, Titian, Rembrandt, Raphael and Velázquez. And the world's largest Bruegel collection!

Museum of Art History

MuseumsQuartier

With around 60 cultural institutions in one place, the MuseumsQuartier is a true record holder! The largest "cultural living room" in Vienna!

MuseumsQuartier

Leopold Museum

The Leopold Museum presents the world's largest Egon Schiele collection. Hundreds of masterpieces of Viennese Modernism can be seen here.

Leopold Museum

Technical Museum

The Technical Museum offers 22,000 square metres of space for extraordinary discoveries. A highlight: The singing Tesla transformer and a mine.

Museum of Technology

World Museum

A fascinating journey through all continents shows treasures from the Habsburg collection. Franz Ferdinand's passion for collecting brought thousands of finds to Vienna.

World Museum

MAK

Art, design, architecture and contemporary art: Exhibitions ranging from historical furniture to modern art and innovative design from all over the world.

Museum of Applied Arts

Kunstkammer of the Kunsthistorisches Museum

Extraordinary treasures await you - from the famous Saliera and the Krumau Madonna to delicate ivory works, fascinating clocks and curious automatons.

Kunstkammer

Kunsthaus - Museum Hundertwasser

Colorful surfaces and irregularities instead of straight lines. A house that does not conform to the usual norms - designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

Green museum: Kunsthaus

Time Travel

At Time Travel Vienna you will experience an exciting journey through 2000 years of Viennese history. Multimedia shows and 5D experiences bring the past to life.

Time Travel
Classical music in Vienna

Vienna and music

Vienna, the world capital of music, boasts a rich and illustrious history. As the musical heart of the Habsburg Empire, the city has always been a hub for legendary composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Gustav Mahler. Influences from the empire’s diverse cultures merged here, creating world-renowned musical achievements.

Today, experiencing music where it was created is unforgettable, whether in the grand halls of the Vienna Musikverein or the magnificent Vienna State Opera. The tradition continues with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, which has been performing for over 180 years.

Vienna’s music festivals and concerts attract music lovers year-round, offering an unparalleled variety and vibrancy. A visit to Vienna means immersing yourself in the soundscape of the great masters and feeling the pulse of its musical heritage.

The Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein is a globally celebrated event, marking the start of the new year. With its extraordinary acoustics and grand architecture, the Golden Hall provides the perfect setting for this musical spectacle. Tickets are highly coveted and distributed via a lottery system.

Further music highlights in Vienna

Konzerthaus Vienna

In the charming Art Nouveau setting of the Konzerthaus, you can enjoy music ranging from medieval pieces to the most progressive modern sounds.

Konzerthaus Vienna

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Classical music experts know: Listening to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is a unique experience, their playing characterised by precision, harmony and virtuosity.

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Musikverein

Experiencing a concert here means getting to know Vienna as a city of music of the highest quality. And musical greats like the Vienna Philharmonic.

Musikverein

Vienna State Opera

The State Opera is one of Vienna's cultural landmarks. It is one of the most important opera houses in the world and provides the festive setting for the Opera Ball.

Vienna State Opera

Vienna Boys' Choir

The voices of the Vienna Boys' Choir have been enchanting audiences worldwide for over 500 years. Experience this unique wonder of sound at an unforgettable concert!

Vienna Boys' Choir

House of Strauss

The world of the Strauss dynasty: Experience fascinating exhibitions about the famous waltz compositions and unforgettable musical works.

House of Strauss

House of Music

Want to really hit the drum? Conduct an orchestra yourself? Here, listening becomes an experience and opens up creative scope for the imagination.

House of Music

The Mozart Myth

A 60-minute tour takes you into Mozart's world: Experience his life and work in a multimedia and interactive way - and play along as part of the orchestra yourself!

The Mozart Myth
Architecture in Vienna

Vienna and its architecture

Vienna boasts a stunning variety of architectural styles, with enough diversity to continually surprise. For those interested in exploring the city’s vast array of periods and designs, there are fantastic guided tours at every corner. The Architekturzentrum, located in the MuseumsQuartier, perfectly captures Vienna's unique character, where tradition meets modernity – baroque architecture sits alongside contemporary designs. This contrast is also evident at Stephansplatz and Michaelerplatz, where gothic structures like St. Stephen's Cathedral face the revolutionary visions of the Haas-Haus and Loos-Haus. And of course, there's the iconic Jugendstil, which has left its golden mark on many Viennese façades.

A Break into Modernity

Over a century ago, Vienna was rocked by scandal. Adolf Loos (1870–1933), now considered a pioneer of modern architecture, built his groundbreaking Loos-Haus directly opposite the imperial Hofburg. Emperor Franz Joseph I was outraged by the building’s lack of ornamentation and its stark contrast to the ornate historical style of the time, famously referring to it as the “house without eyebrows.” Though shocking at the time, the Loos-Haus signified Vienna’s shift towards modernism. This move towards innovation was echoed by the Wiener Secessionists, a group that rejected the conservative academic style and pursued new artistic ideas. Their landmark building, the Secession, and the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) display the works of Vienna's most influential modern artists.

The landmark of Vienna: St. Stephen's Cathedral

In the heart of Vienna stands St. Stephen's Cathedral, a cherished landmark for the city's residents. Affectionately known as the "Steffl," the cathedral holds a special place in the hearts of Viennese. Its bell, named "Pummerin," is the second-largest free-swinging bell in Europe and hangs high in the north tower. Inside, the cathedral’s master builder is immortalized in stone with a portrait known as the "Fenstergucker" (Window Watcher), peering curiously and mischievously through a stone window at the base of the Gothic pulpit into the grand nave.

Further architectural highlights in Vienna

Architecture of today

Vienna’s modern side is showcased along the blue Danube with the DC Towers and near the Green Prater with the new university campus.

Architecture of today

Hundertwasser House

Friedensreich Hundertwasser liked it green. What he didn't like: The right angle! None of his buildings have them.

Hundertwasser House

Otto Wagner and Art Nouveau

No other architect shaped the cityscape like Otto Wagner. He had the buildings of the former Stadtbahn, the Postsparkasse and the church at Steinhof built.

Otto Wagner and Art Nouveau

Vienna Ringstrasse

The city wall used to stand here. The magnificent boulevard is therefore also round like a ring, with the most beautiful palaces, town houses and sights on both sides.

Vienna Ringstrasse

Secession

in 1897, a group around Gustav Klimt split off from the Viennese art scene. This gave rise to the Vienna Secession and thus the famous Viennese version of Art Nouveau.

Secession

Anker Clock

The famous Art Nouveau clockwork captivates the public every day. Figures of historical figures move across the ornate bridge to the beat of time.

Anker Clock
Meadows. Forests. Urban oases

Nature experiences in Vienna

Vienna excels in its green spaces: It stands out globally for its extensive greenery and vineyards. Nearly half of the city area is green, with 850 parks inviting leisurely strolls, and trams offering easy access to recreational areas. The Vienna Prater, spanning six square kilometres, is affectionately known as the city's "lungs."

But it’s not just the abundant greenery and fresh air that make Vienna's living environment exceptional; water plays a crucial role in its quality of life. The city benefits from high-quality spring water from the mountains and is situated on the water. The Danube Island stretches 42 kilometres, while sunny days bring sailors, surfers, swimmers, and rowers to the Old Danube. Enjoy local eateries along the river, or take long hikes in the expansive Danube wetlands.

In the city centre, the lively atmosphere along the Danube Canal is a highlight, with several charming beach bars open throughout the summer.

Vienna – The Greenest City in the World

Vienna is unmatched in its greenery: Ranked as the top city in "The World's 10 Greenest Cities 2020," it truly stands out.

A scenic excursion: The Kahlenberg

At 484 metres, the Kahlenberg is Vienna's local peak, located in the Wienerwald, the green zone to the west of the city. Its popularity is clear: the view from here is spectacular, extending on clear days as far as the Schneeberg! The highest point, reached in about four hours on foot, features the 22-metre-high Stefaniewarte observation tower.

The Kahlenberg has a rich history, marked by significant events such as a donation from the imperial family and the Turkish siege. In 1628, Emperor Ferdinand II gifted the mountain to the Camaldolese Order, who built the St. Joseph's Church, still visitable today. The Kahlenberg is also famed for King Sobieski of Poland, who in 1683 marched his army over the mountain to relieve Vienna from Turkish besiegers.

More nature experiences in Vienna

The Green Prater

Only three km away from the city centre, you can walk on tree-lines streets, run over meadows, or just enjoy the quiet in the midst of nature.

The Green Prater

Danube, Old Danube and Danube Island

Danube Island, Donaupark and Alte Donau offer green oases with restaurants, leisure facilities and natural swimming in the water are popular in summer.

Danube, Old Danube & Danube Island

Schönbrunn Zoo

Experience a fascinating world full of exotic animals in the oldest zoo in the world. Exciting encounters and unforgettable moments for young and old.

Schönbrunn Zoo

Donau Auen National Park

A jungle at the gates of Vienna, the greenest city in the world? That's a fact! The free-flowing Danube here is also the habitat of numerous endangered species.

Donau Auen National Park

1. Vienna High Spring Pipeline

The 1st Vienna High Spring Pipeline still supplies Vienna with fresh drinking water today.

Vienna's drinking water

Palace gardens and parks

There are 850 parks and gardens in Vienna: Right in the centre, Volksgarten, Burggarten and Stadtpark . Insider tip: The Botanical Garden near Belvedere Palace!

Palace gardens and parks

Vineyards and the wine tavern

Vienna is different! Vienna is the only metropolis in the world that cultivates any significant amount of wine within its city limits.

Vineyards and the Heuriger

Kahlenberg

Vienna's Kahlenberg is an excursion destination with history and a magnificent panorama, ideal for city walks, historical highlights and unforgettable views.

Kahlenberg

The Best Day Trips from Vienna

Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.

The best day trips

Climate Protection Tip

What can we do to protect the environment on holidays?

So that environmental protection doesn't take a break when you are on holiday:

  • Travel to and from Austria by train.

  • Use public transportation: Subway, streetcar, (regional) bus, S-Bahn or ÖBB.

  • Borrow city bikes.

  • Use the bike rental service in the hotels.

  • Use refillable drinking bottles.

  • Dispose of waste carefully (tissues, packaging, disposable bottles, etc.).

  • Avoid daily room cleaning and towel changes.

  • Book accommodation with an environmental certificate book.

This might also be interesting

Experience culinary Vienna

Vienna is a city in the world after which a cuisine is named – the Viennese Cuisine. So it is not surprising that Vienna attracts creative award-winning chefs.

Experience Viennese cuisine

The Best Restaurants in Vienna

Discover our selection of Vienna's top culinary destinations: from world-class fine dining to top-notch Viennese taverns.

Restaurants in Vienna

Viennese Coffeehouse Culture

Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.

Coffeehouse culture
Discover the Best of Austria