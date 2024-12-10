The Most Beautiful Sights in Vienna
Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern!
Visitors to the city are immersed in a fascinating interplay of history and culture. The Danube characterises the city, as does the Vienna Woods, Visitors to the city are immersed in a captivating blend of history and culture. The Danube defines the city as much as the Wienerwald, the green lung to the west. Vienna's historic buildings speak of a glorious past. The magnificent Schönbrunn Palace and the Hofburg transport visitors back to the Habsburg era, while St. Stephen's Cathedral majestically overlooks the old town.
But Vienna is also a hub of art and modernity. Museums such as the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere house world-famous collections. The Viennese Modernism movement comes to life in the MuseumsQuartier, one of the largest cultural complexes in the world. And in the city's many coffee houses, renowned for their cosiness and literary tradition, you can experience Viennese charm and culture up close.
The Vienna Prater, with its iconic Ferris wheel, blends nature with amusement. Just like the grand baroque buildings, Vienna’s modern side is equally enchanting. Here, tradition and contemporary spirit meet, making the city truly unique.
The capital Vienna
Vienna is unique: It is both the capital of Austria and one of the country's nine provinces, making it both a city and a province at the same time.
The city on the Danube opens a fascinating chapter between its imperial past and a modern metropolis. The Habsburgs ruled here for 650 years and their traces still characterise Vienna today. A walk through the city is like a journey through time: From the Hofburg Palace to Schönbrunn Palace and the Belvedere - magnificent imperial buildings and baroque squares tell of a glorious past. On Vienna's Ringstrasse, a magnificent boulevard, this imperial splendour is reflected in the impressive facades.
But Vienna is not resting on its laurels, it is also looking to the future. The city is constantly evolving and surprises with architectural masterpieces and modern cultural institutions. Modern art and contemporary culture come together in the MuseumsQuartier, while the city's musical heritage lives on in the State Opera and the Musikverein.
Vienna is a city of contrasts: between tradition and modernity, baroque and contemporary architecture, the metropolis unfolds in all its facets. And so the city not only offers a glimpse into the past, but also boldly opens up to the future - always in harmony with its rich imperial history.
Other sights in Vienna
Spanish Riding School
UNESCO World Heritage Site and over 400 years old: t is the oldest existing riding school in the world and has been teaching classical horsemanship since the Renaissance.
Belvedere Palace
The baroque palace was built on a hill, at that time still outside the city, and therefore bears the name "Beautiful View". The picture gallery is a must-see!
Vienna Hofburg Palace
Imperial Centre and Emperor’s Residence in Vienna. Expanded over 700 years, the Hofburg is now one of the largest palace complexes in the world!
Schönbrunn Palace
The imperial family of the Habsburgs resided here for centuries. Schönbrunn Palace was built as a summer residence - with an extensive park and a zoo.
Sisi Museum
The Sisi Museum provides an insight into the life of the empress, with exhibits such as her robe, wedding gown and death mask, which have helped to shape the "Sisi myth".
Capuchin Crypt
Habsburg rulers have been laid to rest here since 1633. The sarcophagus of Maria Theresa, the only woman on the Habsburg throne, is particularly impressive.
Museums in Vienna
Vienna and its art
Vienna is home to the world’s largest Bruegel collection and Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting The Kiss. But there’s more: The city boasts over 100 museums, from the Technical Museum to the Natural History Museum, featuring everything from the world’s most important graphic collection to an impressive gallery of renowned artists from all eras.
Vienna offers a vibrant mix of artistic styles, where baroque opulence meets avant-garde minimalism, creating a constantly evolving art scene.
The Kunsthistorisches Museum, one of the world’s largest and most important museums, displays treasures spanning 7,000 years, from Ancient Egypt to the 18th century. Masterpieces by Titian, Veronese, and Tintoretto grace its halls, and visitors can explore every detail of Bruegel’s Peasant Wedding and The Tower of Babel.
Insight into the Kunstkammer
The Kunstkammer Vienna at the Kunsthistorisches Museum is the most significant of its kind worldwide. The art and curiosity cabinets of the Renaissance and Baroque eras were encyclopaedic collections, aiming to capture the entire knowledge of their time. Rare, curious, and extraordinary objects were especially prized. From the late Middle Ages to the Baroque period, Habsburg emperors and princes collected exotic materials, often believed to have magical properties—such as precious stones, ostrich eggs, corals, and shark teeth (thought to be dragon tongues). Artists transformed these natural products into masterful Kunstkammer pieces.
The Kunstkammer Vienna showcases around 2,200 fascinating objects, including Benvenuto Cellini’s famous Saliera, the Krumau Madonna, bronze statuettes, intricate ivory work, stone vessels, valuable clocks, complex automata, unusual scientific instruments, and much more.
Other museums in Vienna
Albertina
The Albertina is home to one of the most important collections of graphic art in the world. The hare by Albrecht Dürer is famous.
Belvedere
The baroque architecture is just as impressive as 800 years of art. The highlight of the gallery is "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, one of the most popular paintings.
Natural History Museum
The museum displays impressive exhibits of natural history. At 29,500 years old, the Venus of Willendorf is the oldest and most spectacular exhibit.
Museum of Art History
The Picture Gallery has works by famous painters including Rubens, Titian, Rembrandt, Raphael and Velázquez. And the world's largest Bruegel collection!
MuseumsQuartier
With around 60 cultural institutions in one place, the MuseumsQuartier is a true record holder! The largest "cultural living room" in Vienna!
Leopold Museum
The Leopold Museum presents the world's largest Egon Schiele collection. Hundreds of masterpieces of Viennese Modernism can be seen here.
Technical Museum
The Technical Museum offers 22,000 square metres of space for extraordinary discoveries. A highlight: The singing Tesla transformer and a mine.
World Museum
A fascinating journey through all continents shows treasures from the Habsburg collection. Franz Ferdinand's passion for collecting brought thousands of finds to Vienna.
MAK
Art, design, architecture and contemporary art: Exhibitions ranging from historical furniture to modern art and innovative design from all over the world.
Kunstkammer of the Kunsthistorisches Museum
Extraordinary treasures await you - from the famous Saliera and the Krumau Madonna to delicate ivory works, fascinating clocks and curious automatons.
Kunsthaus - Museum Hundertwasser
Colorful surfaces and irregularities instead of straight lines. A house that does not conform to the usual norms - designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
Vienna and music
Vienna, the world capital of music, boasts a rich and illustrious history. As the musical heart of the Habsburg Empire, the city has always been a hub for legendary composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Gustav Mahler. Influences from the empire’s diverse cultures merged here, creating world-renowned musical achievements.
Today, experiencing music where it was created is unforgettable, whether in the grand halls of the Vienna Musikverein or the magnificent Vienna State Opera. The tradition continues with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, which has been performing for over 180 years.
Vienna’s music festivals and concerts attract music lovers year-round, offering an unparalleled variety and vibrancy. A visit to Vienna means immersing yourself in the soundscape of the great masters and feeling the pulse of its musical heritage.
The Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein is a globally celebrated event, marking the start of the new year. With its extraordinary acoustics and grand architecture, the Golden Hall provides the perfect setting for this musical spectacle. Tickets are highly coveted and distributed via a lottery system.
Further music highlights in Vienna
Konzerthaus Vienna
In the charming Art Nouveau setting of the Konzerthaus, you can enjoy music ranging from medieval pieces to the most progressive modern sounds.
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Classical music experts know: Listening to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is a unique experience, their playing characterised by precision, harmony and virtuosity.
Musikverein
Experiencing a concert here means getting to know Vienna as a city of music of the highest quality. And musical greats like the Vienna Philharmonic.
Vienna State Opera
The State Opera is one of Vienna's cultural landmarks. It is one of the most important opera houses in the world and provides the festive setting for the Opera Ball.
Vienna Boys' Choir
The voices of the Vienna Boys' Choir have been enchanting audiences worldwide for over 500 years. Experience this unique wonder of sound at an unforgettable concert!
House of Strauss
The world of the Strauss dynasty: Experience fascinating exhibitions about the famous waltz compositions and unforgettable musical works.
House of Music
Want to really hit the drum? Conduct an orchestra yourself? Here, listening becomes an experience and opens up creative scope for the imagination.
Vienna and its architecture
Vienna boasts a stunning variety of architectural styles, with enough diversity to continually surprise. For those interested in exploring the city’s vast array of periods and designs, there are fantastic guided tours at every corner. The Architekturzentrum, located in the MuseumsQuartier, perfectly captures Vienna's unique character, where tradition meets modernity – baroque architecture sits alongside contemporary designs. This contrast is also evident at Stephansplatz and Michaelerplatz, where gothic structures like St. Stephen's Cathedral face the revolutionary visions of the Haas-Haus and Loos-Haus. And of course, there's the iconic Jugendstil, which has left its golden mark on many Viennese façades.
A Break into Modernity
Over a century ago, Vienna was rocked by scandal. Adolf Loos (1870–1933), now considered a pioneer of modern architecture, built his groundbreaking Loos-Haus directly opposite the imperial Hofburg. Emperor Franz Joseph I was outraged by the building’s lack of ornamentation and its stark contrast to the ornate historical style of the time, famously referring to it as the “house without eyebrows.” Though shocking at the time, the Loos-Haus signified Vienna’s shift towards modernism. This move towards innovation was echoed by the Wiener Secessionists, a group that rejected the conservative academic style and pursued new artistic ideas. Their landmark building, the Secession, and the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) display the works of Vienna's most influential modern artists.
The landmark of Vienna: St. Stephen's Cathedral
In the heart of Vienna stands St. Stephen's Cathedral, a cherished landmark for the city's residents. Affectionately known as the "Steffl," the cathedral holds a special place in the hearts of Viennese. Its bell, named "Pummerin," is the second-largest free-swinging bell in Europe and hangs high in the north tower. Inside, the cathedral’s master builder is immortalized in stone with a portrait known as the "Fenstergucker" (Window Watcher), peering curiously and mischievously through a stone window at the base of the Gothic pulpit into the grand nave.
Further architectural highlights in Vienna
Architecture of today
Vienna’s modern side is showcased along the blue Danube with the DC Towers and near the Green Prater with the new university campus.
Hundertwasser House
Friedensreich Hundertwasser liked it green. What he didn't like: The right angle! None of his buildings have them.
Otto Wagner and Art Nouveau
No other architect shaped the cityscape like Otto Wagner. He had the buildings of the former Stadtbahn, the Postsparkasse and the church at Steinhof built.
Vienna Ringstrasse
The city wall used to stand here. The magnificent boulevard is therefore also round like a ring, with the most beautiful palaces, town houses and sights on both sides.
Secession
in 1897, a group around Gustav Klimt split off from the Viennese art scene. This gave rise to the Vienna Secession and thus the famous Viennese version of Art Nouveau.
Nature experiences in Vienna
Vienna excels in its green spaces: It stands out globally for its extensive greenery and vineyards. Nearly half of the city area is green, with 850 parks inviting leisurely strolls, and trams offering easy access to recreational areas. The Vienna Prater, spanning six square kilometres, is affectionately known as the city's "lungs."
But it’s not just the abundant greenery and fresh air that make Vienna's living environment exceptional; water plays a crucial role in its quality of life. The city benefits from high-quality spring water from the mountains and is situated on the water. The Danube Island stretches 42 kilometres, while sunny days bring sailors, surfers, swimmers, and rowers to the Old Danube. Enjoy local eateries along the river, or take long hikes in the expansive Danube wetlands.
In the city centre, the lively atmosphere along the Danube Canal is a highlight, with several charming beach bars open throughout the summer.
Vienna – The Greenest City in the World
Vienna is unmatched in its greenery: Ranked as the top city in "The World's 10 Greenest Cities 2020," it truly stands out.
A scenic excursion: The Kahlenberg
At 484 metres, the Kahlenberg is Vienna's local peak, located in the Wienerwald, the green zone to the west of the city. Its popularity is clear: the view from here is spectacular, extending on clear days as far as the Schneeberg! The highest point, reached in about four hours on foot, features the 22-metre-high Stefaniewarte observation tower.
The Kahlenberg has a rich history, marked by significant events such as a donation from the imperial family and the Turkish siege. In 1628, Emperor Ferdinand II gifted the mountain to the Camaldolese Order, who built the St. Joseph's Church, still visitable today. The Kahlenberg is also famed for King Sobieski of Poland, who in 1683 marched his army over the mountain to relieve Vienna from Turkish besiegers.
More nature experiences in Vienna
The Green Prater
Only three km away from the city centre, you can walk on tree-lines streets, run over meadows, or just enjoy the quiet in the midst of nature.
Danube, Old Danube and Danube Island
Danube Island, Donaupark and Alte Donau offer green oases with restaurants, leisure facilities and natural swimming in the water are popular in summer.
Schönbrunn Zoo
Experience a fascinating world full of exotic animals in the oldest zoo in the world. Exciting encounters and unforgettable moments for young and old.
Donau Auen National Park
A jungle at the gates of Vienna, the greenest city in the world? That's a fact! The free-flowing Danube here is also the habitat of numerous endangered species.
1. Vienna High Spring Pipeline
The 1st Vienna High Spring Pipeline still supplies Vienna with fresh drinking water today.
Palace gardens and parks
There are 850 parks and gardens in Vienna: Right in the centre, Volksgarten, Burggarten and Stadtpark . Insider tip: The Botanical Garden near Belvedere Palace!
Vineyards and the wine tavern
Vienna is different! Vienna is the only metropolis in the world that cultivates any significant amount of wine within its city limits.
Kahlenberg
Vienna's Kahlenberg is an excursion destination with history and a magnificent panorama, ideal for city walks, historical highlights and unforgettable views.
Climate Protection Tip
So that environmental protection doesn't take a break when you are on holiday:
Travel to and from Austria by train.
Use public transportation: Subway, streetcar, (regional) bus, S-Bahn or ÖBB.
Borrow city bikes.
Use the bike rental service in the hotels.
Use refillable drinking bottles.
Dispose of waste carefully (tissues, packaging, disposable bottles, etc.).
Avoid daily room cleaning and towel changes.
Book accommodation with an environmental certificate book.
