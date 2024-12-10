Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region
Bathing lake, water sports, and charming villages around the lake
Introduction
Blooming fruit trees in spring, wildflower meadows in summer and forests glowing with autumn colour: the Attersee-Attergau region is a cultural landscape shaped by people for centuries. This long-established connection between land use and landscape is still visible today. Immersing yourself in Lake Attersee and its surroundings fulfils a very particular longing: for an Alpine way of life between mountains and lake, with a close connection to music and art. Lake Attersee brings both into harmony: relaxation and inspiration.
Sailing on Lake Attersee - a sense of freedom: This is where the 'Rosenwind' blows, a breeze especially popular in the sailing community for its consistency. It is a wonderful feeling when the boat suddenly seems to glide weightlessly across the lake, with the sound of the waves, the breeze on your face and the warmth of the sun. Everyday grey gives way to the clear turquoise of Austria's largest inland lake.
Meet Lake Attersee
Lidos and swimming spots
Attersee water park
The Attersee Water Park combines beach and outdoor pool: a heated pool (26 °C), slides into the lake, a white-water channel, a geyser, massage jets and a waterfall.
Weyregg lido
At Weyregg Lido, you'll find a sunbathing lawn, a jetty, a children's area with a solar-heated pool, a floating island, and a café on the catamaran.
The top highlights on Lake Attersee
The 7 most beautiful villages at Lake Attersee
Unterach: A charming place at the south shore
A mix of magnificent villas from the turn of the century, Unterach has preserved its village character to this day.
Attersee: Sailing tradition and water sports
Humming bees, the rattling of the wagons, historic stilt houses - welcome to Attersee!
Weyregg: Bathing spots and diving
Enjoy paragliding, sailing, surfing and diving, then go explore the cultural side of the village.
Steinbach: Where nature meets culture
Gustav Mahler's holiday home is still almost unchanged - come and have a look around!
Nußdorf: A place with history
Neolithic pile dwellings and historic villas – admire listed monuments set against the stunning backdrop of the lake.
Schörfling: A summer hotspot with an artsy vibe
Gustav Klimt was a frequent visitor for many years, and much of his work was inspired by the landscape.
Food and drink at Lake Attersee
Arctic char and whitefish are among the typical fish species found in Lake Attersee and feature on many menus across the region. In the Salzkammergut, people have always looked beyond the obvious when it comes to ingredients and preparation. Many restaurants and traditional inns source products from nearby farms, from dairy produce and bread to seasonal vegetables.
DAS BRÄU and Mayer's Bar at Hotel Aichinger in Nußdorf: 2 toques
1er Beisl at Lexenhof in Nußdorf: 2 toques and its own distillery
Restaurant Langostinos in Schörfling: 1 toque, regional fish specialities
Die Schmiede in Pfaffing: 2 toques, regional Austrian cuisine
Event highlights
5 things you should know about Lake Attersee
Public bathing spots
These bathing spots on Lake Attersee are free of charge. Whether you’re looking for quiet coves, family-friendly access points or views of the mountains.
Rose wind
A thermal wind that usually blows from the north-east to the north. It arises in summer during stable, fine weather as a cool breeze. It starts around midday and lasts until the evening. Ideal for sailing on the east side.
Fish species and fishing
The Attersee is home to fish species such as the pearlfish and the lake smelt. To protect these species and the stonewort, the region forms part of a Natura 2000 site.
The mermaid of Lake Attersee
According to legend, the mermaid Adhara brought gold and precious stones to the shores of Lake Attersee. When she disappeared, she left the lake with its sparkle. Today, a sculpture at the Nixenfall in Steinbach commemorates her.
Mountains around Lake Attersee
Lake Attersee lies between the Schafberg and the Höllengebirge. On the 4-Peak Tour (35.4 km, 1,170 metres of elevation gain), you'll discover the local mountains of the Attergau region.
Special accommodation
Star park
As the day draws to a close, a different kind of landscape begins to unfold here. The Attersee-Traunsee Star Park – Austria's first Dark Sky Park – stands for the conscious use of light at night. Paths lead away from the brightness, to places where the view opens up and the sky comes into focus. With a little time and clear skies, you'll even see the Milky Way – as a delicate ribbon across the lake.