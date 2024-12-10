Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region

Experience hiking, sailing and culture: On Lake Attersee, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.

Blooming fruit trees in spring, wildflower meadows in summer and forests glowing with autumn colour: the Attersee-Attergau region is a cultural landscape shaped by people for centuries. This long-established connection between land use and landscape is still visible today. Immersing yourself in Lake Attersee and its surroundings fulfils a very particular longing: for an Alpine way of life between mountains and lake, with a close connection to music and art. Lake Attersee brings both into harmony: relaxation and inspiration.

Sailing on Lake Attersee - a sense of freedom: This is where the 'Rosenwind' blows, a breeze especially popular in the sailing community for its consistency. It is a wonderful feeling when the boat suddenly seems to glide weightlessly across the lake, with the sound of the waves, the breeze on your face and the warmth of the sun. Everyday grey gives way to the clear turquoise of Austria's largest inland lake.