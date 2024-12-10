Summer holidays in Austria are a delight! Nestled in alpine landscapes, the crystal-clear lakes are famous for their beauty and water quality.

Family holidays by the lake: Perfect for little water lovers

Summer in Austria, with its stunning bathing lakes, is the perfect time to open your mind and breathe deeply. Swimming in clean, crystal-clear water is made possible by the dedication of the lake regions and Austria's strict environmental regulations. The bathing waters are regularly tested, resulting in 97.7% of lakes having "excellent water quality." (Source: Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety).

A day at the bathing lake: An experience for all the senses

The whole family has countless options: From swimming and paddling to surfing and kiteboarding, from lounging lazily on the shore to simply gazing at the sky. No matter how you spend your day at the lake – exuberantly and joyfully, both children and adults revel in the bathing lakes. For those longing for peace and relaxation, there’s always a secluded favourite spot to be found. This unique holiday experience, so characteristic of Austria, is inspired by the locals who cherish their lakes and natural retreats. Their enthusiasm for nature quickly resonates with visitors. Here, you can clear your mind, enjoy the vibrancy, marvel, and have fun – this is what summer at an Austrian lake feels like.