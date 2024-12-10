White wooden pier with pavilion on Lake Wörthersee, calm water and cloudy sky in the background.
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Lake Constance
Bathing lake, ship cruises, and cycling along the shores

In the west of Austria lies the Lake Constance region — where Austria, Germany and Switzerland share a shoreline and 536 sqm of water.

In Vorarlberg, where the Alps meet Lake Constance, lies the Austrian section of the lake — quieter and more intimate than the neighbouring shores, but with its own rich character. Bregenz, the provincial capital, stages the Bregenz Festival on a floating lake stage: up to 7,000 guests per performance experience opera and theatre against the backdrop of the water. Those wanting a higher vantage point take the Pfänderbahn — a few minutes up to 1,064 metres, where views open across Lake Constance and up to 240 Alpine peaks.

Along the shore, lidos invite swimmers in, the Lake Constance Cycle Path traces its way around the lake, and hiking trails connect town and mountains. Those seeking quiet will find it in the Rhine Delta: protected since 1976, it is home to around 330 bird species and offers a 300-metre beach as a peaceful retreat. Boat trips, art installations and contemporary architecture complete the picture — the Austrian shore of Lake Constance is a destination for every season.

Facts & Figures
Location:Three-country border: Austria – Germany – Switzerland
Size: 536 km²
Volume of water:48,4 km³
Shore length:273 km
Maximum depth: Upper Lake 254 m, Lower Lake 40 m
Water temperature:up to 25°C
Depth of the Bay of Bregenz: 60 m

Meet Lake Constance

Bathing spots and lidos

Strandbad Bregenz

The Bregenz lido is situated right on the shores of the lake: a 50m competition pool, diving boards at 3 different heights, water slides and a lawn with mountain views.

Strandbad Bregenz

Strandbad Hard

Vast sunbathing lawns, Grander water in the pool, and Lake Constance as backdrop: the Hard lido combines tranquillity, fun and water for all the senses across 40,000 m².

Strandbad Hard

Seebad Bregenz

The ‘Mili’ stands on wooden piles in Bregenz Bay: once a military swimming pool, today a venue for diving boards, stand-up paddleboarding, rafting and water polo.

Seebad Bregenz

Strandbad Lochau

Modern timber architecture meets the joys of swimming on Lake Constance: at the family-friendly Lochau lido, you can spend your summer days swimming, playing & relaxing.

Strandbad Lochau

The Top Highlights on Lake Constance

Kunsthaus Bregenz: Museum for contemporary art

Lake Constance cycle path: Rhein valley and Bregenz forest

Vorarlberg LINES: Lake cruises from Bregenz harbour

Water sports: SUP, wind surfing, kayaking, sailing

Pfänder mountain: Hiking with a view on 1.064m

Sunset step at the mole: Sunsets at Lake Constance

Top Restaurants

Culinary delights at Lake Constance

On the Austrian shore of Lake Constance, the day's catch sets the menu. Freshwater fish comes straight from the lake to the plate — from the classic Felchen pan-fry to sushi made with Lake Constance trout. Around 30 fish species live in the depths of the lake: depending on the season, Felchen, perch, catfish, bream, grayling or roach define the regional cuisine. For the full experience, enjoy the catch on a lakeside terrace, looking out over the water it came from. Restaurants and cafés round out the offering with creative seasonal dishes and snacks made from local produce.

Events around Lake Constance

5 things you should know about Lake Constance

Guest card for explorers

The digital guest card is valid from the first night of your stay and includes free use of buses and trains throughout Vorarlberg, plus event and excursion tips and activity suggestions nearby.

Guest card for explorers

Architecture between lake and city

Quality materials — timber, stone and metal — meet contemporary craftsmanship: from the Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB) to the Festspielhaus Bregenz with its floating lake stage.

Architecture

Day trip ideas to the surrounding regions

All of Vorarlberg's regions are within easy reach. Visit the Alpine region, the Bregenzerwald, Kleinwalsertal, Lech Zürs and Stuben am Arlberg or the Montafon.

Discover the regions

Keeping cool on hot summer days

Cool gorges and shady forests, reachable on foot, offer a refreshing escape when temperatures rise.

Tips how to stay cool

The Rohrspitz in the Rhine Delta

A 300-metre gently sloping beach makes the Rohrspitz a peaceful spot on the Austrian shore of Lake Constance, and a particular favourite with families — children can wade far out into the shallow water.

Rohrspitz

Exceptional accommodation at Lake Constance

Boutique Hotel Fritsch am Berg: 4*, adults only

JUFA Hotel in Bregenz: 3*

Hotel am See in Hard: 4*, directly on the lake

Seehotel am Kaiserstrand in Lochau: 4*s

Grand Hotel Bregenz: 4* with central location

Hotel Schwärzler Bregenz: 4* with SPA

A species-rich nature reserve

The Rhine Delta on Lake Constance

Where the Alpine Rhine flows into Lake Constance lies the Rhine Delta — a nature reserve since 1976, a Ramsar site of international importance since 1982 and Vorarlberg's oldest nature reserve. A Ramsar site is a wetland recognised under the Ramsar Convention as a wetland of international importance.

Around 2,000 hectares of reed beds, floodplain forest and gravel shores — two thirds of which is open water — provide habitat for 330 recorded bird species, beavers and rare amphibians. The landscape is constantly evolving: Rhine deposits and shifting water levels reshape the shores and reed beds year on year. Walking trails run along the edge of the reserve, several observation towers offer birdwatching opportunities, and at the Rohrspitz a 300-metre beach sits directly on the lake.

Rhine Delta Nature Reserve

FAQs

Several lidos and bathing spots line the Austrian shore of Lake Constance. The best known include Strandbad Bregenz, Strandbad Hard, Strandbad Lochau, the historic "Mili" military pool in Bregenz and the natural bathing spot at the Rohrspitz in the Rhine Delta.

Lake Constance is a great destination from spring through to autumn. Summer is ideal for swimming, boat trips and water sports; spring and autumn suit cycling, hiking and excursions in the region.

The best-known include the Pfänder, a boat trip with Vorarlberg Lines on the lake, the Kunsthaus Bregenz and the Rhine Delta nature reserve.

Lake Constance offers good conditions for stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and swimming. Numerous hire stations and water sports schools are dotted along the shore.

The Austrian shore of Lake Constance is easily reached via the Rheintal-Walgau motorway (A14). International rail connections serve Bregenz, and local buses and trains make getting around straightforward.

Yes — the Lake Constance Cycle Path circles the lake through Austria, Germany and Switzerland, with part of the route running along the Vorarlberg shore.

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