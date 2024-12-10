Lake Wolfgangsee in Salzkammergut
Bathing and hiking, views from a boat and the Schafberg onto the lake
Introduction
Lake Wolfgangsee is shared by two provinces: SalzburgerLand and Upper Austria. In the Salzkammergut, it is one of those swimming lakes you do not simply visit, but truly experience. It is the landscape around the lake, the many ways to enjoy the outdoors, and the way of life of the people who call this place home: relaxed, welcoming and guided by a fine sense of what feels good. They call it 'Alles gschmah' - when everything feels just right and follows its own rhythm.
Originally, the lake was known as 'Abersee', first mentioned in records around 800. Around 500 years later, it became 'Wolfgangsee', named after Saint Wolfgang, who turned the village into an important place of pilgrimage in the Middle Ages. Today, the lake reveals many different shades of colour, created by the interplay of organisms in the water and fine limestone particles - from light to deep tones of blue and green.
Discover Lake Wolfgangsee
Bathing tips for Lake Wolfgangsee
Bathing place St. Wolfgang
The well-kept bathing area with an open sunbathing lawn is located in the village of Ried.
Natural Beach Wasswiese
Sunbathing lawn in Strobl with trees, bathing jetty, playground, buffet and boat hire.
Top highlights on Lake Wolfgangsee
The most beautiful villages at Lake Wolfgangsee
Strobl: Art Nouveau by the lake
Magnificent country houses and Art Nouveau villas alternate with modern hotels - a nostalgic mix of styles.
St. Wolfgang: Film backdrop with Schafberg
Starting point for alpine tours and leisurely hikes as well as the setting for the operetta "Das Weiße Rössl am Wolfgangsee".
Wining and dining at Lake Wolfgangsee
Around Wolfgangsee, in St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and Strobl, the culinary range extends from award-winning fine dining to lakeside restaurants. Meals are served on terraces overlooking the water or in calm, elegant dining rooms. Menus feature fish dishes, seasonal tasting menus and à la carte options.
Gourmet restaurant Poll's Kaiserterrasse at the Romantikhotel Weisses Rössl in St. Wolfgang: 3 toques
Restaurant Paula at Hotel Weisser Bär in St. Wolfgang: 1 Michelin star, 3 toques
Restaurant at Landhaus zu Appesbach in St. Wolfgang: 2 toques
Restaurant Ledererhaus at Hotel Seevilla Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang
Atelier Fischer in St. Gilgen: 1 Michelin star
Restaurant 'Haus am Hang' in St. Gilgen: 3 toques
SeeSushi® at Bergrose Hideaway in Strobl: 2 toques
Events around Lake Wolfgangsee
5 things to know about Lake Wolfgangsee
Film 'Im weissen Rössl'
The operetta Im weissen Rössl and its film adaptation in the 1960s turned the hotel of the same name into a symbol of summer retreats by the lake. To this day, it remains one of the region's most popular excursion destinations.
Postalm
Around 12 kilometres above Strobl lies the Postalm, Austria's largest connected alpine pasture area. The high plateau is crossed by walking trails that wind through meadows and alpine pastures.
Nostalgic boat trips
During the summer months, the historic paddle steamer Kaiser Franz Josef I. cruises across Wolfgangsee, offering a calm and leisurely journey on the water.
Ochsenkreuz
On a small island near Falkenstein in St. Gilgen stands the Ochsenkreuz, a historic wayside shrine linked to the legend of a butcher and his ox. It can only be seen from the water.
Saint Wolfgang
In the Middle Ages, Saint Wolfgang made the region an important pilgrimage destination. At Falkenstein, the legend of the 'miracle spring' tells of the building of a small church on Lake Abersee and of miraculous healings.
Special Accommodation at Lake Wolfgangsee
Climatic health resort St. Wolfgang
Since 1964, St. Wolfgang has officially held the title of a climatic health resort. Located on the southern slopes of the Northern Alps, the local climate is shaped by sunshine, layers of high-altitude fog and the proximity to Wolfgangsee. The lake helps regulate temperatures, while air currents create noticeable changes throughout the day. These climatic conditions are regularly monitored and form the basis for the resort's official designation.