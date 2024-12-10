From Vienna Airport to the city centre with ease

Whether by train, taxi or bus – there are several fast ways to reach the city centre:

The City Airport Train (CAT) takes you from Vienna Airport to Wien Mitte in just 16 minutes.

At the City Airport Terminal in Wien-Mitte, you can check in and drop off your luggage with selected airlines – up to 75 minutes before departure or even the evening before.

The Vienna Airport Lines buses connect the airport with key transport hubs across Vienna.

The S-Bahn (S7) offers a budget-friendly alternative, running every 30 minutes with a journey time of around 25 minutes.

ICE trains run every two hours from Vienna Airport via Vienna Hauptbahnhof and Vienna Meidling to St. Pölten and Linz.

Information desks are located in the departure halls of Terminals 1 and 3, as well as in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3. Flight information is available around the clock at +43-1-7007-0.