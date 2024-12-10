Lebensgefühl Austria - hiking in the great outdoors

Planning
Overview of facts and services

Things to know about Austria as a holiday destination: Information on travel, tolls, customs, transport, mail, currency, sustainability and tips for barrier-free travel.

The most important emergency numbers at a glance

  • European emergency number 112

  • Fire brigade 122

  • Police 133

  • Ambulance 144

Breakdown Services

  • ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service 120

  • ARBÖ emergency breakdown service 123

  • Mountain rescue 140

  • Doctor-on-call 141

Daylight-Savings Time

Time Zone: Central European Time (CET)

Daylight-Saving Time is valid from the last Sunday in March (02:00 am CET) to the last Sunday in October (03:00 am CEST).

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria