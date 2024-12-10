Monetary Matters
Introduction
As a member of the European Community and part of the Economic and Monetary Union, we use the euro as our common currency. This makes your trip much easier, as there is (often) no need to exchange money and you can concentrate fully on your holiday experiences. With the euro as a stable currency, purchases and payments are possible everywhere without any problems.
Explore the rich culture, try out the culinary specialities and enjoy the warm hospitality.
Currency
Austria is a member of the eurozone, which comprises a total of 20 member states. As part of the introduction of a single currency, the schilling was replaced by the euro from 1 January 2002.
Guests from the euro area can therefore pay in Austria in their usual currency, while guests from countries with a foreign currency must pay attention to the current exchange rate.
Tourists whose place of residence is outside the European Union can have the Austrian VAT refunded under certain conditions.
Cash
The following Euro-banknotes and coins are in circulation since January 2002
Banknotes with facevalues of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 Euro
Coins of 1 and 2 Euro denominations as well as 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 cents
Domestic and foreign means of payment can be imported and exported in unlimited amounts. However, travellers with 10,000 euros or more in cash should note the obligation to register.
It is advisable to carry only small amounts of money in case of theft. To be able to pay for small purchases, it is recommended to always have some cash on hand in Austria. Additionally, it is wise to roughly plan your expenses in advance, as exchanging too much cash back can be expensive and not always possible (coins).
Bureaux de Change and ATMs
Foreign currency can be exchanged at banks, bureaux de change, and post offices. It’s worth comparing rates to avoid high fees.
Austrian banks are generally open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 am to 3 pm, and Thursday from 8 am to 12.30 pm, reopening from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Cash can be withdrawn from ATMs 24/7, with Maestro, MasterCard, American Express, Visa, and Diners cards accepted, though fees may apply.
Card payment
Card payments are widely accepted, but not everywhere. Look for card logos at the entrance. Eurozone guests usually aren’t charged extra fees.
Useful Tips
Tips for a worry-free holiday
Note the credit card limit. When picking up a hire car, for example, a deposit is often required and the card limit can then be reached quickly.
Keep different means of payment separate in case of theft and have cards cancelled as quickly as possible if they are lost or stolen.
Credit cards, although accepted in hotels, major restaurants and stores, are less used for purchases in small shops, cafes, or grocery stores. We recommend checking with the venue beforehand.