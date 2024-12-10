Green meadow with highway bridge and alpine panorama in background, blue sky with sun star.
  1. Homepage
  2. Get to and Around Austria
  3. Austria by Road
  4. Toll fees, Vignette & GO-box

Vignette, toll fee & GO-box: Driving on Austria's Motorways

All Austrian motorways ("Autobahn") and expressways ("S" roads) are subject to toll. Find out where to get and how to display your vignette toll sticker here.

In Austria, a vignette is mandatory for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes before driving on motorways or expressways.

The vignette must be clearly visible on the windscreen before joining the motorway, or purchased in advance as a digital vignette – otherwise, substantial penalty tolls apply.

Prices vary depending on the vehicle type (car or motorcycle) and validity period: 1 day, 10 days, 2 months or 1 year. Vignettes are available at over 6,000 sales outlets – in Austria at automobile clubs such as ÖAMTC and ARBÖ, at petrol stations and tobacconists (Trafiken), abroad at automobile clubs and petrol stations near the border, as well as online.

For lorries over 3.5 tonnes, the electronic GO-Box and an environmental badge (Umweltpickerl) are required.

The vignette goes fully digital!

From 1 December 2026, vignettes for Austria's motorways and expressways will only be available in digital form. The traditional adhesive vignette will no longer be sold for 2027.

Please check when your vignette becomes valid:

  • Bought from a self-service machine, toll station or sales outlet: valid immediately.

  • 1-day and 10-day vignettes bought online at shop.asfinag.at: valid immediately.

  • 2-month and annual vignettes bought online: valid only after the statutory 18-day waiting period.

How the physical toll sticker works

Vignette: Validity & information

In Austria, there are three types of adhesive vignette: annual, 2-month and 10-day vignettes.

For cars, the motorway vignette must be affixed to the inside of the windscreen – ideally at the top left or directly behind the rear-view mirror. Make sure it isn’t covered by any tinted strip.

Motorcyclists should attach the vignette in a clearly visible place on a part that cannot be easily removed – for example, on the tank or fork leg.

Checks are carried out by the police, customs officers and the service and inspection authorities, with cameras also automatically scanning vignettes.

Important to know: The vignette can only be stuck on once. If it is removed and reattached, it becomes invalid.

ASFINAG Vignette

By the way: Austrian citizens with mobility impairments can apply for a free annual vignette from the Ministry of Social Affairs. Find more information here.

No sticking, no stress

Digital toll sticker

If you’d like to buy your vignette before travelling, you can easily do so in the ASFINAG webshop or via the free ASFINAG app Unterwegs (“On the Road”).

There are four options for the digital vignette: 1-day, 10-day, 2-month or 1-year validity.

Important: for 2-month and annual vignettes purchased online, validity begins on the 18th day after purchase due to the legal 14-day right of withdrawal. If you buy the digital vignette directly from a vending machine or sales outlet, it is valid immediately. The 1-day and 10-day digital vignettes are also valid straight away when purchased online.

ASFINAG Webshop

Austria's Vignette 2026 - prices

Yearly Vignette

  • Single-track vehicles: €42.70

  • Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €106.80

2-month Vignette

  • Single-track vehicles: 12.80

  • Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: 32

10-days Vignette

  • Single-track vehicles: 5.10 €

  • Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €12.80

1-day Vignette

  • Single-track vehicles: €3.80

  • Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €9.60

Sections not subject to Vignette

Exceptions to the Vignette requirement

  • The A 1 Westautobahn toll section between the state border at Walserberg and the Salzburg Nord junction.

  • The A 12 Inntal motorway toll section between the state border at Kufstein and the Kufstein-Süd junction.

  • The A 14 Rheintal/Walgau motorway toll section between the state border at Hörbranz and the Hohenems junction.

  • The A 26 Linz motorway toll section (currently still under construction).

Further information on temporary exemptions can be found on the website of the responsible authority, ASFINAG.

Section toll / toll roads

Independently of the vignette, a road charge (toll) is levied for cost-intensive Alpine passes in terms of construction and operation. For these toll sections, such as the Arlberg or the Karawanken Tunnel, tolls can be paid directly at the respective toll station or online in advance. Depending on the route, costs range between €8.80 and €18.50 per journey. The special toll sections are:

  • the Bosruck and Gleinalm tunnels on the A9

  • the A10 Tauern Motorway

  • the A11 Karawanken Motorway

  • the A13 Brenner Motorway, and

  • the S16 Arlberg Expressway.

Section toll

The "GO-Box" for vehicles exceeding 3.5 t

Drivers of vehicles with a permissible maximum weight exceeding 3.5 t (e.g. heavy goods vehicles, buses, heavy mobile homes) must pay a mileage-based toll for the use of motorways and expressways.

To be able to pay this toll, you need to get a so-called GO-Box before you drive onto a motorway or expressway. The toll can only be paid if you have a GO-Box, which is available from many petrol stations and other GO-Box partners in Austria. You can find a full list of outlets here.

The rates depend, among other things, on the number of axles, the number of kilometres driven, and the vehicle's EURO emission class.

Find rates and more information here.

Tip: Environmental sticker for Austria

In Austria, the environmental sticker requirement only applies to lorries in categories N1, N2 and N3 if they wish to enter one of the 6 environmental zones currently in force, as well as cars that have been registered as HGV N1 for tax purposes.

The most important emergency numbers

  • European emergency number 112

  • Fire brigade 122

  • Police 133

  • Ambulance 144

Breakdown Services

  • ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service 120

  • ARBÖ emergency breakdown service 123

  • Mountain rescue 140

  • Doctor-on-call 141

More emergency numbers

The most important Q&A about the Vignette and tolls

The vignette is available at numerous points of sale, for example at the ÖAMTC and ARBÖ motorists‘ clubs as well as petrol stations and tobacconists, and abroad at the relevant motorists’ clubs and petrol stations near the border. The digital vignette can also be purchased online in the ASFINAG toll shop from anywhere within the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, or at ASFINAG toll stations without cash using a credit or debit card.

All motor- and expressways in Austria require a toll sticker, but not the provincial and federal roads.

There are 4 different types of Vignettes with different periods of validity: 1 day, 10 days, 2 months or 1 year - depending on the type of vignette (adhesive vignette or digital vignette).

Attention: from 2027, the traditional adhesive vignette will no longer be sold!

A special toll must be paid on the following motorway sections (regardless of the vignette): A 9 Pyhrn motorway, A 10 Tauern motorway, A 11 Karawanken motorway, A 13 Brenner motorway and S 16 Arlberg expressway.

You don't need an environmental badge for your car in Austria.

The requirement applies only to lorries and commercial vehicles (categories N1, N2 and N3). These must display an environmental badge when entering one of Austria’s eight environmental zones.

Note: Cars that are classified as N1 commercial vehicles for tax purposes are also subject to this regulation.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers