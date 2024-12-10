All Austrian motorways ("Autobahn") and expressways ("S" roads) are subject to toll. Find out where to get and how to display your vignette toll sticker here.

In Austria, a vignette is mandatory for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes before driving on motorways or expressways.

The vignette must be clearly visible on the windscreen before joining the motorway, or purchased in advance as a digital vignette – otherwise, substantial penalty tolls apply.

Prices vary depending on the vehicle type (car or motorcycle) and validity period: 1 day, 10 days, 2 months or 1 year. Vignettes are available at over 6,000 sales outlets – in Austria at automobile clubs such as ÖAMTC and ARBÖ, at petrol stations and tobacconists (Trafiken), abroad at automobile clubs and petrol stations near the border, as well as online.

For lorries over 3.5 tonnes, the electronic GO-Box and an environmental badge (Umweltpickerl) are required.