Safety regulation on Austria's roads

Wearing seat belts is mandatory in Austria. Children under 14 who are shorter than 150 cm (4.9 ft) may only travel in appropriate child seats. In cars and estates (including minivans), only one child per seat is allowed, and each must be secured according to age and size.

Using a phone while driving is only allowed with a hands-free device that can be operated with one hand and does not interfere with driving.

Motorcyclists must wear helmets, have a vignette, and use dipped headlights during the day.

All drivers must carry a first aid kit, a warning triangle and a reflective safety vest, and be able to present them during a traffic check.

Outside built-up areas, wearing a safety vest is mandatory when stepping onto the road after a breakdown or accident. It is recommended to carry a vest for every passenger.

Drink-driving:

The legal limit is below 0.5 mg alcohol per ml of blood; for provisional licence holders and lorry/bus drivers the limit is 0.1 mg. Violations result in heavy fines and licence confiscation.