Two people cross-country skiing on a trail with snowy coniferous forest and sun star in the background.
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Styria in Winter
Enjoy your winter holiday: skiing, cross-country skiing, at the Dachstein Glacier and in thermal spas.

Visit Styria in Summer
Glide through the well-prepared ski slopes and cross-country trails in Styria under the gentle morning light and get into the rhythm.

In Styria, you can experience a mix of modern ski resorts and excellent cuisine: Large ski areas alternate with smaller, family-friendly resorts, offering a balance of fun, adventure, relaxation, and regeneration. Enjoy soothing thermal springs and charming winter landscapes, and recharge your energy in cosy mountain huts.

Cross-country skiers glide across frozen lakes and weave through winter forests, often framed by majestic peaks in the distance. The landscape is blanketed in snow, with delicate snowflakes swirling through the crisp air. Cross-country skiing feels like a dance; you start by counting your steps, but before long, the rhythm flows naturally.

Quick info about Styria
Capital city:Graz
Area:16.401 km²
Population:approx. 1.27 million (as of 2025)
Percentage of forest:62 %
Dachstein mountain: 2.995 metres
Ski areas:77
Nature parks:7
Thermal baths:11

Events in Styria
Traditional and modern highlights are shown here.

Meet Styria in winter

Top highlights

Dachstein Glacier World: 5 experiences at 2,700 metres

Hauser Kaibling ski resort: Top spot with 123 km of slopes

Kreischberg ski resort: 42 km of slopes, freestyle & fun

Rogner Bad Blumau Thermal Spa: Volcanic lake and art

Alpine cuisine by Richard Rauch: dining in 16 mountain huts

Winter activities in Styria

Tours

Winter tours between Dachstein and Weinland

Ramsau Dachstein : The 10 most beautiful ski touring routes

Ski touring and snowshoeing in the Gesäuse National Park

Winter sports museums

A journey back in time to the beginnings of skiing. Visitors to Haus im Ennstal and Mürzzuschlag get to the bottom of the fun on two skis.

Winter sports museum Haus im EnnstalMürzzuschlag winter sports museum

Winter excursions in Styria

Regions

Schladming-Dachstein

The imposing Dachstein massif with its glaciers is the centre for skiing, winter hiking and even fatbiking.

Schladming-Dachstein

Ausseerland

The snowy region offers countless opportunities to experience winter in a fresh and gently way.

Ausseerland

Gesäuse National Park

Almost endless forests, white-water rivers and mighty mountains: This is the Gesäuse, one of the national parks.

Gesäuse National Park

Hochsteiermark

Experience nature between Semmering, Hochschwab and the Eisenerz Alps, with sparkling mountain lakes at its heart.

Hochsteiermark

Murau

Surrounded by the breathtaking Styrian mountains, the winter sports region offers countless skiing and snowboarding highlights for guests of all ages.

Murau

Erzberg-Leoben

When snow covers the mountains, winter sport enthusiasts flock to Erzberg Leoben for skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and winter hiking.

Erzberg-Leoben

Murtal

Skiing, winter hiking or cross-country skiing? Farm holiday, wellness break, or fast-paced action? Everything is possible in the Murtal.

Murtal

Graz and the Graz region

UNESCO World Heritage Site, City of Design: Graz is the perfect mix of creative scene, old town and futuristic architecture.

Graz and the Graz region

Eastern Styria

Nature parks, apple country, herb country: Welcome to a huge romantic orchard!

Eastern Styria

Thermal and volcanic region

Where it bubbles, warms, and steams. In six spa towns, healing springs flow from the ground.

Spa and volcano country

Southern Styria

Stroll through the hilly landscape of the Southern Styria Nature Park and Schilcherland and enjoy the fine cuisine.

Southern Styria

Cities and places

Admont

Admont is home to the world’s largest monastery library and a Benedictine monastery, acting as a gateway to Gesäuse National Park.

Admont

Judenburg

Judenburg's landmark is the town tower. From the viewing platform, visitors can look out over the Mur Valley. Inside is Europe's most modern planetarium.

Judenburg

Leoben

Mining and Gösser beer: The 16th-century Hacklhaus, medieval Schwammerlturm tower, and courtyard are located on the main square next to the Bergmannsbrunnen fountain.

Leoben

Bruck an der Mur

By the river and surrounded by mountains: Bruck, also known as Kornmesserstadt after the Gothic Kornmesserhaus, combines urban life with the mountains.

Bruck an der Mur

Hartberg

Relaxation and deceleration: Behind walls steeped in history, guests can expect city gardens listed as historical monuments, cultural events and adventure routes.

Hartberg

Bad Radkersburg

Located in the south of Styria, guests can expect a historic old town with romantic alleyways and relaxation in the special thermal waters of the Parktherme spa.

Bad Radkersburg

Altaussee

Is it the green lake or the good air in the mountains? It's probably the mixture that draws people to Altaussee.

Altausee

Top events

Culture and traditions

Folklore against the darkness

As the first snowflakes fall, life in Styria slows down to the warmth of the cosy living room. However, the darkness is not left unchallenged. Long-standing customs and traditions drive away the spirits of the “dark season,” notably with the fearsome masks of the Perchten, designed to scare away the winter’s dark figures. These carved masks can be seen during the Krampus and Perchten parades.

In contrast, the Advent markets offer a quieter, more contemplative experience. A cup of hot mulled wine warms your hands while the sounds of tower trumpeters and choirs provide a festive backdrop. You could easily lose yourself in the lively atmosphere around the colourful market stalls.

Recipes

Styrian Breaded Chicken Salad

Make this Styrian specialty at home.

Show recipe

Styrian Pot Roast

This pork pot roast is a favourite from Styria.

Show recipe

Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Steirereck am Pogusch: Houses in nature

IMLAUER Schlosshotel Pichlarn 5*: In the Ennstal valley

Grand Hotel Wiesler 5*: In the city centre of Graz

Almwellness Hotel Pierer 4*sup: On the Teichalm

Auszeit Hotel 4*: In St. Lambrecht

Hotel Höflehner 4*sup: In Haus in the Ennstal valley

RETTER Bio-Nature-Resort 4*: In Pöllauberg

Ayurveda-Resort MANDIRA 4*sup: In Bad Waltersdorf

"Protect by Using"

Nature Parks in Styria

Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals:

FAQ

The best cross-country skiing areas in Styria focus on quality: Well-maintained trails and skating tracks with a sophisticated guiding and orientation system. Cross-country skiing courses teach technique, and dedicated centres provide equipment. This ensures the Styrian Trail Quality Seal.

6 tips for cross-country skiing in Styria:

Whether you choose a region with a 4-mountain Ski Carousel or a smaller, charming ski area: The top ski resorts in Styria offer well-groomed, tracked, and safe pistes:

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