Did you know, that...?

The mild climate and fertile soil of the Wachau Valley not only produce outstanding white wines; they are also perfect for fruit-growing. This Lower Austrian region becomes a dumpling paradise when the apricots are ripe. The apricot dumpling, or Marillenknödel, is wholly emblematic of the Wachau region. And it is also a clear illustration of how the Austrian people are open to other cultures. This delicacy combines what is originally a Chinese fruit (the apricot) with a plant from Polynesia (sugar) and an Upper Austrian way of preparing food (the dumpling).

The EU, as could be expected, also has its bureaucratic fingers in the pie. However, in this case, the apricot farmers of Wachau have good reason to laugh despite the strict regulations. They received a Europe-wide valid certificate with the controlled designation of origin "Wachauer Marille g. U.," ranking their precious fruits among the best of their kind.