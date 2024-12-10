Cheese maultaschen with butter and bacon on white plate, salad and white wine in background, rustic wooden interior.
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Recipes from Austria
In the circle of the seasons: Seasonal, regional and surprising

Looking beyond the horizon and refining delicious dishes with local specialities is a passion we Austrians are eager to share.

Recipes and regional delicacies are symbols of their country of origin. They reveal much about the soul of a nation and its openness to other cultures.

The way various influences come together on the menu, now considered Austrian specialities, would never have come about without intercultural dialogue. Austrians, in particular, are masters at bringing different cultural influences to the table.

Classics of Austrian Cuisine

With Wiener Schnitzel and Tafelspitz, specialties from the provinces are among the classics that top the list of the most popular Austrian dishes.

Cakes and Desserts

Influenced by the former crown lands of the monarchy and refined by ambitious confectioners: The cakes and desserts in Austria are worth a sin.

Christmas Biscuits

When the delicate scent of vanilla crescents fills the air and the sounds of Christmas can be heard, the Advent season has arrived – a time celebrated with great warmth and joy in Austria.

Dishes with Fish

Trout, char, catfish and zander can be found in lakes, rivers and streams: Numerous experts in their field provide fresh and smoked fish of the best quality in Austria.

Vegetarian Dishes

In every vegetarian dish, vegetables and herbs take centre stage, and they’re always in season throughout the year. Across Austria, numerous vegetable farmers are dedicated to organic and sustainable farming practices.

Drinks: Inspiration for Every Occasion

Not only do they capture the flavours of the season, but they also bring a touch of Austrian charm to cosy moments.

Comforting Dishes for the Cold Season

As temperatures drop, the desire for hearty, warming dishes grows. From rich stews and slow-braised roasts to sweet baked treats, these recipes invite you to embrace the cosy essence of winter.

Seasonal Baking

Each season offers its own unique ingredients, adding a fresh twist to traditional recipes. With seasonal produce creatively woven in, these treats bring nature’s bounty straight to your plate for a truly special culinary experience.

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