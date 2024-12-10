Cheese fondue on laid table with bread, red wine, candles and salad, hand dipping bread.
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Austrian Cheese Fondue

  • Classics
  • Vegetarian
  • Main course

Cheese from Vorarlberg, tasty side dishes and a fresh red cabbage salad. That's how you create the perfect cheesy feast.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 30 min
  • 4 Servings
Step 1

For the fondue

Peel the garlic and rub it into the fondue pot.

Step 2

Remove the rind from the cheese and grate coarsely.

Step 3

Add cheese and white wine to the fondue pot, and heat over a low flame, stirring constantly.

Step 4

Add cornflour and cherry brandy, keep stirring.

Step 5

Put the fondue pot on the spirit stove and keep it warm.

Step 6

For the salad

Remove the outer leaves from the cabbage head, cut into quarters and remove the stalk. Then finely chop with a sharp knife or a slicer.

Step 7

Put the shredded cabbage in a bowl, add salt, and pour mineral water over it. Leave to stand for one hour. Then knead the cabbage well. Squeeze out the excess salt water, and drain.

Step 8

Wash the apple, cut it into quarters, remove the skin and cut it into fine slices. Carefully remove the pomegranate seeds. Wash and pluck the rosemary.

Step 9

For the dressing, mix all ingredients together.

Step 10

Place red cabbage, apple wedges, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and rosemary leaves in a bowl and mix together. Drizzle with dressing and season with a little more salt if needed.

Tip: Garnishes are 1kg bread, artichokes (from a jar), pickles, pickled corncobs, medjool dates.

Ingredients

For the fondue
For the coleslaw
For the dressing

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