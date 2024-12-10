Austrian Cheese Fondue
- Classics
- Vegetarian
- Main course
Cheese from Vorarlberg, tasty side dishes and a fresh red cabbage salad. That's how you create the perfect cheesy feast.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 30 min
- 4 Servings
For the fondue
Peel the garlic and rub it into the fondue pot.
Remove the rind from the cheese and grate coarsely.
Add cheese and white wine to the fondue pot, and heat over a low flame, stirring constantly.
Add cornflour and cherry brandy, keep stirring.
Put the fondue pot on the spirit stove and keep it warm.
For the salad
Remove the outer leaves from the cabbage head, cut into quarters and remove the stalk. Then finely chop with a sharp knife or a slicer.
Put the shredded cabbage in a bowl, add salt, and pour mineral water over it. Leave to stand for one hour. Then knead the cabbage well. Squeeze out the excess salt water, and drain.
Wash the apple, cut it into quarters, remove the skin and cut it into fine slices. Carefully remove the pomegranate seeds. Wash and pluck the rosemary.
For the dressing, mix all ingredients together.
Place red cabbage, apple wedges, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and rosemary leaves in a bowl and mix together. Drizzle with dressing and season with a little more salt if needed.
Tip: Garnishes are 1kg bread, artichokes (from a jar), pickles, pickled corncobs, medjool dates.