Carinthian Dried Pear Dumplings
- Classics
- Sweet
- Dessert
Liegl am Hiegl in St. Georgen am Längsee, Carinthia, comprises a restaurant, its own farm and a farm shop. The kitchen takes its inspiration from traditional recipes.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 120 min
- 4 Servings
Dough
Mix all the dough ingredients – except the water – in a dough mixer. Gradually add enough water to form a smooth, pliable dough. Wrap in cling film and chill for 1 hour.
Filling
The day before, soak the Kletzen (dried pears) in cold water, then cook until soft the next day. Remove the stalks and finely mince the flesh. Mix with the quark and Sacher cake sponge. Season to taste with icing sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest and rum, then shape into small balls.
You'll find the ingredients and method for the Sacher cake sponge in the Sachertorte recipe.
Shaping the dumplings
Roll out the dough thinly. Place the balls in a row, about 4 cm from the edge. Fold the dough over them and shape the dumplings by hand, taking care not to trap any air and pressing the edges firmly together. Cut into half-moon shapes with a pastry wheel. Cook in plenty of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on size.
To serve
Serve with brown butter, honey and cinnamon sugar.