Chanterelle Gyoza
- Vegetarian
- Main course
At restaurant Mraz & Sohn in Vienna, the Michelin-starred chef shapes Viennese fine dining, giving it a touch of lightness.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 120 min
- 4 Servings
Chanterelle filling
For the chanterelle filling, sweat the onion in the butter. Add the chanterelles and fry well. Add the garlic paste and season with salt and pepper. Leave to cool, then stir in the chopped parsley.
Gyoza wraps
Lay out the gyoza wraps and brush the edges with egg white. Place a little filling in the centre and shape into tortellini. Set aside on baking paper.
Vin jaune dip
For the vin jaune dip, mix all ingredients well.
"Vin Jaune" is a dry white wine from the French Jura region. A dry sherry makes a good substitute.
Potsticker
Mix all the ingredients for the potsticker batter together. Preheat a non-stick pan over medium heat and wipe it thinly with oil. Pour in the potsticker batter (similar to making a thin pancake) and place the gyoza directly on top. Fry until the potsticker is crispy.
To serve
Drizzle the gyoza with a little sriracha, carefully release from the potsticker and serve together with the vin jaune dip.
"Sriracha sauce" is a hot chilli sauce named after the coastal town of Si Racha in Thailand.