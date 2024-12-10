Did you know, that...?

The clear waters of the Salzburg lakes, with drinking water quality, provide excellent living conditions for the local fish population. Primarily char and trout, but also pike, tench, carp, eels, and perch, thrive in Lake Fuschl and other nearby lakes. Similarly diverse and vibrant is the international crowd that populates the region, especially in summer. That does not come as a surprise, as the Salzburg Lake District is only a stone's throw away from the festival city of Salzburg.