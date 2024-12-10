Coconut macaroons on grey cloth with fir branch, star anise and fairy lights in background
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  3. Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits

Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits

  • Classics
  • Sweet
  • Vegetarian
  • Dessert

A light and fluffy treat that's very popular around Christmas.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 25 min
  • 120 pieces
Step 1

Beat the egg whites until very stiff and gradually mix in the icing sugar.

Step 2

Now add the coconut flakes and the lemon juice.

Step 3

Gently place small heaps of the dough onto a backing tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C / 350°F for approx. 15 minutes until golden yellow.

Ingredients

For the Kokosbusserl

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