Kokosbusserl - Coconut Kisses Biscuits
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
A light and fluffy treat that's very popular around Christmas.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 25 min
- 120 pieces
Step 1
Beat the egg whites until very stiff and gradually mix in the icing sugar.
Step 2
Now add the coconut flakes and the lemon juice.
Step 3
Gently place small heaps of the dough onto a backing tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C / 350°F for approx. 15 minutes until golden yellow.
Ingredients
For the Kokosbusserl