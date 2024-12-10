Curd Cheese Dumplings with Applesauce
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
There are many ways to prepare curd dumplings, this one with spelt is very easy and quick to recreate.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 70 min
- 12 dumplings
For the spelt curd dumplings, quickly mix all the ingredients together and leave in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Peel apples, cut them into small pieces and put them into a small pot. Pour in water, add lemon juice and cinnamon and simmer on low heat until apples break down. Alternatively, the soft stewed apples can be finely pureed with a blender.
Place a pot with plenty of water and bring to a boil. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and form dumplings with wet hands or an ice cream scoop.
Place the dumplings in the boiling water and let them steep - not boil - for about 10 - 12 minutes. Depending on the size of the dumplings, the cooking time may be slightly shorter or longer.
In the meantime, melt the butter and roast the spelt crumbs in it until golden brown.
Remove the dumplings from the water, toss in the breadcrumbs and serve with applesauce.