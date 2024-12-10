Easter Bread Wreaths
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
With just a few ingredients and a few simple steps, you can conjure up your own Easter bread wreaths.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 45 min
- 6 pieces
Mix the honey and yeast with the milk until the yeast is completely dissolved. Let rest until small bubbles form.
In the meantime, combine the flour with 1 pinch of salt in a large bowl and mix. Add the yeast mixture, butter, and eggs and knead everything with the dough hooks of the hand mixer until a smooth dough is formed. Alternatively, dust a work surface with a little flour and work the dough by hand. Then, place the dough in a bowl dusted with a little flour, cover with a tea towel, and leave to rise at room temperature for 1 hour.
After the resting period, preheat the oven to 180°C.
Dust a work surface with flour. Divide the dough into six pieces. Form the dough pieces into rolls about 25cm long. Then, cut 2x lengthwise with a sharp knife. Braid the three dough strands into a plait. Close the ends to form a circle.
Before baking, brush the wreaths with a bit of milk.
Bake at the same temperature for about 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
Let cool after baking. Before serving, place an Easter egg in the center and enjoy with butter and jam.