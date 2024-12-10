Did you know, that...?

Culinary borders were crossed in the Austrian monarchy long before the EU and the united Europe: In this case, we owe the deliciously crumbly roast beef to the famous Esterházy dynasty of magnates, who were not only generous patrons of the arts and successful politicians but also gifted gourmets. Esterházy cakes, slices and "Schnitzel" still remind us today of the dynasty from Hungary and what is now the Austrian province of Burgenland.