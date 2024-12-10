Step 3

Butter a baking dish. Place 2-3 tablespoons of filling in the centre of each pancake. Fold in the sides and roll up until the filling is used up. Place seam-side down in the buttered dish. Pour vegetable soup into the dish and sprinkle the pancakes with the remaining crumbled smoked sheep's cheese. Cook for 20 minutes at 160°C (320°F) fan-assisted in a preheated oven.