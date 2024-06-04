Linzer eyes with apricot jam and powdered sugar on glass plate, beside sieve, candle and fir branch.
  1. Homepage
  2. Recipes from Austria
  3. Linzer Augen

Linzer Augen

  • Classics
  • Vegetarian
  • Sweet
  • Dessert

Linzer Cookies, or Linzer Eyes, are one of the most famous and traditional biscuits in Austria.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 40 min
  • 25 pieces
Step 1

Cut the cold butter into small pieces and quickly crumble with the flour.

Step 2

Add sugar, egg, vanilla sugar, and grated lemon peel and mix into a smooth dough. Allow to cool or at least rest for half an hour.

Step 3

Then, roll out the dough about 3 mm / 0.1 inch thick and cut the slices with a serrated cutter. Cut holes into half of the slices (use a special cutter or small biscuit cutter).

Step 4

Place the slices on the baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C / 392°F for about 10 minutes until golden brown.

Step 5

After baking, coat the bottoms with jam, place the tops, and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Tip: Like all biscuits made from short pastry, Linzer Eyes require a storage time of approximately 14 days until they are tender. It is recommended to store them in sealed metal boxes.

Ingredients

For the Linzer Cookies

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers