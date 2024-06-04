Linzer Augen
- Classics
- Vegetarian
- Sweet
- Dessert
Linzer Cookies, or Linzer Eyes, are one of the most famous and traditional biscuits in Austria.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 40 min
- 25 pieces
Cut the cold butter into small pieces and quickly crumble with the flour.
Add sugar, egg, vanilla sugar, and grated lemon peel and mix into a smooth dough. Allow to cool or at least rest for half an hour.
Then, roll out the dough about 3 mm / 0.1 inch thick and cut the slices with a serrated cutter. Cut holes into half of the slices (use a special cutter or small biscuit cutter).
Place the slices on the baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C / 392°F for about 10 minutes until golden brown.
After baking, coat the bottoms with jam, place the tops, and sprinkle with icing sugar.
Tip: Like all biscuits made from short pastry, Linzer Eyes require a storage time of approximately 14 days until they are tender. It is recommended to store them in sealed metal boxes.