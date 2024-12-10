Lucky Piglets for New Year's Eve
- Sweet
- Classics
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
Start the New Year with a sweet surprise! The homemade lucky piglets stand for good luck in the new year and will be an eye-catcher at every party.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 85 min
- 25 pieces
Mix all the ingredients into a smooth dough, form it into a ball, wrap in cling film, and let it rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 5 mm (0.2 inches) thick. Use a larger cutter or glass to cut out circles for the faces. For each piggy, cut out 2 smaller circles for the nose and ears. Repeat this process until all the dough is used.
Beat an egg for brushing.
Place the faces on a baking tray lined with baking paper and brush with egg.
Preheat the oven to 160°C (320°F) fan-assisted.
Use a straw to poke two (nose) holes in one of the smaller circles and place it on the face. Halve the second smaller circle to form two ears. Brush the piggy faces with egg again. Repeat until all the piggy faces are done.
Now bake for about 20 minutes at 160°C (320°F) fan-assisted until golden yellow.
Remove the piggy faces from the oven and use a straw to poke two eyes above the nose, then fill with raisins. If preparing the piggy faces a day ahead, store them in an airtight container to keep them moist. They taste best when fresh.