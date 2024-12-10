Did you know, that...?

Success has many fathers, and the Bundt cake is no exception. Austrians believe their Bundt cake (Gugelhupf) originates from the Middle High German word for the brown monk's hood and yeast (gugele-hopf). It sounds logical. However, so does the French interpretation, which traces the Alsatian "Kouglhof" back to a sweet dish that, according to legend, the Three Wise Men carried with them as sustenance on their long journey, inspired by their turbans.