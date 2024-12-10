Pinzgauer Schotten
- Sweet
- Dessert
Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream. Star chef Andreas Döllerer is one of the pioneers of creative Alpine cuisine.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 90 min
- 6 Servings
For the Schotten cream
Mix all ingredients together (250 g Schotten cheese, curd, honey, and lime juice).
For the Schotten (cheesecake)
Mix all ingredients (600 g Schotten cheese, crème fraîche, sugar, eggs, vanilla pod, brown sugar, raspberries marinated with larch, treetop oil, raspberry pulp, and halved larch tops) together and fill onto a pre-baked shortcrust pastry. Cover with cling film and steam in the oven at 100°C / 212°F for 35 minutes. Allow to cool, cut out round pieces, and flambé with brown sugar before serving. Decorate with the marinated raspberries and larch tops.
For the raspberry powder
Put fresh raspberries on a baking tray with a Silpat baking mat and dry in an oven at 70°C / 158°F overnight. Then mix and, if necessary, sieve. Store dry.
For the sorrel ice cream
Mix water vigorously with sorrel. Boil with glucose and icing sugar. Stir in the soaked gelatin. Allow to cool and stir in the yoghurt. Freeze in an ice cream machine.
Pour raspberry pulp on a scoop of ice cream and garnish with sorrel.
Ingredients
Did you know, that …?
Hauben chef Andreas Döllerer is one of the pioneers of an innovative culinary movement. His creative Alpine cuisine focuses on products from the Alpine region, enhancing them with modern preparation and cooking techniques.