Step 2 For the Schotten (cheesecake)

Mix all ingredients (600 g Schotten cheese, crème fraîche, sugar, eggs, vanilla pod, brown sugar, raspberries marinated with larch, treetop oil, raspberry pulp, and halved larch tops) together and fill onto a pre-baked shortcrust pastry. Cover with cling film and steam in the oven at 100°C / 212°F for 35 minutes. Allow to cool, cut out round pieces, and flambé with brown sugar before serving. Decorate with the marinated raspberries and larch tops.