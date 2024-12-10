Slice of plum cake with icing sugar on plate, fresh plums and twig on rustic wooden table.
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Plum Crumble Cake

  • Sweet
  • Vegetarian
  • Dessert

Juicy plums are harvested in late summer - the perfect time for a great classic dessert. Crumble cake like grandma used to make.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 40 min
  • 10 pieces
Step 1

Cut the butter into small cubes. Knead the spelt flour, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and crumble the mixture with your fingers. Place in a bowl, cover, and let rest in the fridge.

Step 2

Line a springform pan with baking paper or grease it and dust with flour.

Step 3

Wash the plums, halve, stone, and slice them.

Step 4

Beat the butter, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Then mix in the maple syrup, eggs, and sparkling water. Fold in the flour and baking powder using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with a dough hook.

Step 5

Spread the batter in the springform pan and press it down. Create a 2–3 cm (approximately 1 inch) high edge. Prick the dough with a fork.

Step 6

Arrange the plum slices closely together in a circle on the dough. Distribute the crumble topping over the cake and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) top and bottom heat for 30–40 minutes until golden brown.

Ingredients

For the dough
For the crumble

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