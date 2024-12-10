Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Main course
- Dessert
As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 30 min
- 4 Servings
For the dough, boil the potatoes until soft, allow to cool briefly, and press or sieve through a potato press. Mix with flour, butter, a pinch of salt, and the egg to produce a smooth, workable dough.
Separate the dough into small pieces, roll the noodles, place them into boiling water, and leave to simmer gently for about 10 minutes.
Remove carefully and toss in melted butter, sugar, vanilla sugar, a dash of rum, and the crushed poppy seeds.
Arrange on preheated plates and cover with icing sugar.