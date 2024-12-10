Punschkrapferl
- Sweet
- Dessert
Small pink-glazed cakes filled with rum-soaked sponge, apricot jam and chocolate; glowing sugar-pink in the window of L. Heiner, confectioners in Vienna since 1840.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 120 min
- 20 pieces à approx. 4 x 5 cm
Sponge for the base and top
Preheat the oven to 190°C conventional / 170°C fan (375°F / 340°F convection; gas mark 5). Whisk the eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar and salt for 8–10 minutes until pale and foamy. Sift the flour and cornflour and fold in carefully. Finally, work in the melted, hand-warm butter. Using a palette knife, spread the mixture thinly on a baking tray of about 30 × 40 cm (12 × 16 in) lined with baking parchment. Bake for about 9–11 minutes.
The sponge should stay pale and elastic. Remove it from the tray immediately after baking and leave to cool completely. Then cut out two pieces the size of your baking frame (about 20 × 25 cm / 8 × 10 in each).
Sponge for the punch filling
Whisk the eggs and sugar for about 7–8 minutes to a thick, creamy mixture. Fold in the flour and cornflour carefully, then work in the melted butter. Spread on a small baking tray lined with baking parchment. Bake at 190°C conventional (375°F, gas mark 5) for about 10–12 minutes.
Leave to cool completely, then cut into small pieces or crumble coarsely.
Punch filling
Warm the apricot jam gently and stir until smooth. Mix with the water, rum, orange and lemon zest, melted couverture chocolate and cocoa. Pour the mixture over the sponge crumbs and combine thoroughly. The filling should be distinctly moist, easy to shape and compact, but not runny.
Leave the finished punch mixture to stand overnight before filling it between the sponge layers – this lets the rum, jam and sponge come together particularly well.
Checking the consistency: if the mixture is too dry, add water or a little rum a tablespoon at a time. If it is too soft, work in more sponge crumbs. The moisture and sweetness of the Punschkrapferl can be adjusted through the amount of apricot jam and rum – simply try what tastes best.
Assembling
Place the baking frame (20 × 25 cm / 8 × 10 in) on a tray or firm surface.
Layers:
Lay in the first sponge layer.
Brush with a thin layer of apricot jam.
Spread all of the punch filling on top.
Press down evenly to a height of about 2.5–3 cm (1–1¼ in).
Place the second sponge layer on top.
Press down lightly and evenly.
Chilling time: at least 4 hours, ideally overnight.
Apricot glaze
Warm the apricot jam with a little water and pass it through a sieve. Brush the top sponge layer thinly with the warm jam, then leave to dry for about 20–30 minutes.
Cutting
Carefully remove the baking frame. Cut with a sharp, smooth-bladed knife. Recommended sizes: 4 × 5 cm (1½ × 2 in) for 20 pieces, 5 × 5 cm (2 × 2 in) for 16 pieces.
Warm the knife in hot water after every cut, or every second cut, and dry it well – this gives particularly clean edges.
Pink fondant glaze
Warm the fondant gently with a little water. Do not heat above 40°C (105°F). Colour with pink food colouring. Depending on the consistency, add water drop by drop.
The glaze should be smooth and thick, but still easy to pour.
Glazing
Dip the Punschkrapferl into the fondant using a dipping fork and set them on a wire rack. Leave to dry at room temperature for about an hour.
Home-made Punschkrapferl will taste different from Heiner's originals, because Heiner uses trimmings from their own cakes, which contain firm creams: Trüffeltorte, Schokocremetorte, Sachertorte and Mandel-Orange-Torte, along with crumbs from Nussfleck, Biskuitfleck and Sacherfleck (Fleck is an Austrian term for a sheet cake).