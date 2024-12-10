Three spherical dumplings filled with Sig—a chocolate from the Bregenzerwald region—and coated in brown breadcrumbs, arranged on a plate with crumble topping, photographed from above.
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Sig dumplings

  • Sweet
  • Vegetarian
  • Dessert
Recipe by: Rote Wand Hotel, Lech am Arlberg, from the cook book 'Originals Only'

Discover the Chef's Table at the Schualhus, opposite the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel in Lech am Arlberg. The menu also makes room for hearty dishes – like dumplings.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 60 min
  • 4 Servings
Step 1

Separate the eggs. In a food processor, work the quark, butter, egg yolks, icing sugar, salt, vanilla and lemon zest to a smooth mixture. Stir in the breadcrumbs and flour. Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks and fold them in carefully.

Chill the mixture in the fridge for a day.

Step 2

Using an ice cream scoop, portion the mixture into balls of equal size. Dust your hands with a little coarse flour, flatten each ball and place a small ball of Sig (about 1 cm / ½ in across) in the centre. Close the dough around it and roll back into a ball.

Step 3

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the dumplings, then reduce the heat so the water is barely simmering and leave them to poach until they rise to the surface. Lift them out with a slotted spoon, roll in the toasted, sugared breadcrumbs, drizzle with melted butter and serve.

In the Bregenzerwald in Vorarlberg, Sig – also known as "Gsig" or "Wälder Schokolade" – is a traditional, caramel-like speciality made from reduced whey.

Ingredients

For the dumplings
To serve

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