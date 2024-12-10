Step 4

Once the meat has softened, remove it from the pan and keep it warm in some of the liquid from the soup. Season the remainder of the soup again with salt to taste, and strain it (optional). Serve with semolina dumplings or "Frittaten" (sliced pancakes - a traditional Austrian soup garnish) and freshly chopped chives as a starter. Afterwards, slice the boiled beef by cutting on the bias and arrange it on pre-heated plates, or serve in the hot soup in a decorative soup tureen.