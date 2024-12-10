Vegan Tafelspitz
- Vegetarian
- Main course
At JOLA restaurant in Vienna, the cuisine is entirely plant-based without relying on meat imitations, perfectly paired with a completely non-alcoholic drinks menu.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 120 min
- 4 Servings
Tafelspitz veggies
Peel the carrots and yellow carrots (or yellow beetroots), slice thinly, and cut into 'Julienne' strips approx. 1½ inches long. Cook in a saucepan with the butter, salt, a pinch of sugar, ginger and half a scraped vanilla pod over a medium heat until al dente.
‘Julienne’ is a technique for cutting vegetables. It involves cutting the vegetables into very fine, matchstick-like strips.
King oyster mushrooms
Slice the king oyster mushrooms thinly lengthways and cut into julienne strips about 1½ inches long. Marinate briefly in sunflower oil and salt, then simmer in a large saucepan over a low heat for at least 40 minutes. Stir frequently.
Horseradish velouté
Make a roux with the butter and wheat flour, then deglaze with the Riesling. Simmer for 2 minutes. Pour in the vegetable stock and the double cream and bring slowly to boil. Add all the remaining ingredients except the horseradish, simmer for one minute, then leave to cool together. Once cooled, strain through a sieve and blend finely in a food processor with 80 g of horseradish from a jar. Taste and add more horseradish if desired. Pass through a sieve again and season to taste with salt, apple cider vinegar.
A ‘roux’ consists of equal parts butter and flour, which are cooked together in a saucepan – without letting them brown.
To garnish
To serve, heat the beetroot in the stock they have released. Gently fry the king oyster mushrooms until they are lightly browned. Deglaze with a small splash of soya sauce and glaze. Arrange the mushrooms alongside the beetroot on the left-hand side of the plate. Scatter the herbs over the top. Pour over the horseradish velouté and dot both oils over the top.