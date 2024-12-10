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Adventures in Upper Austria
Where outdoor meets city fun

Hiking tour, mountain biking adventure or the latest art exhibition: In Upper Austria, you can have it all - and more!

Upper Austria is like a magnifying glass for the whole of Austria, bringing together the country’s landscapes, culture, and outdoor adventures in one region. From west to east, the Danube winds through the heart of the province, constantly changing character as it cuts through steep valleys, floodplain forests, and historic towns. One of its most dramatic sights is the Schlögener Schlinge, a spectacular looping bend in the river. In Linz, the provincial capital and cultural centre, cutting-edge museums, music, and creativity meet a lively old town.

North of the river, the rolling hills of the Mühlviertel stretch towards the Czech border, shaped by ancient granite, forests, and meadows—rugged yet welcoming, and ideal for slow travel and outdoor escapes. South of the Danube, the landscape becomes more alpine. Here you’ll find the world-famous Salzkammergut lake district, the wild forests of the Kalkalpen National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage site where lynx roam ancient beech woods—and the Alpenland, a haven for hiking, mountain sports, and traditional Alpine hospitality.

Upper Austria is a place of variety, nature, city life and discovery, perfect for travellers who want to see the many faces of Austria in one journey.

Facts & Figures
Population:approx. 1.53 million (as of 2025)
Capital cityLinz
Area:11,982 km²
Altitude:250 - 2,995 m
Highest point:Dachstein (2,995 m)
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Boat Trips

Why visit Upper Austria

Upper Austria blends Alpine landscapes, vibrant culture and relaxed city life with outdoor adventures and culinary experiences. Discover the lakes and mountains of the Salzkammergut, explore the Danube region and experience creative city moments, festivals and local cuisine throughout the province.

  • A great mix of outdoor activities, city life and spa time

  • Explore the picturesque Salzkammergut region with its rugged mountains and blue-green lakes

  • The Danube region for hiking, biking and trail running

  • Numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites and customs (Kalkalpen National Park, Danube Limes, design)

  • Visit Linz for a slightly edgy off-the-beaten-path city break

  • Ars Electronica Center: Take a peek into the future

  • Lively arts and culture scene, as well as a vibrant foodie scene

  • Easy to reach from the UK with nonstop Ryanair flights from London-Stansted to Linz twice a week (until November)

Learn more about the region
Did you know...?Upper Austria has the world's largest river surfing wave.

FAQs

By plane:
Ryanair flies to Linz from London-Stansted twice a week.

By train/bus:
Take a direct train to Linz from Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Munich or Frankfurt (Germany). From Linz, it's just a 30-minute journey to Vitalwelt (Bad Schallerbach).

By car:
From Salzburg and Vienna: A1 motorway, exit Linz/Zentrum (centre).
From Prague and Freistadt: A7 motorway, Linz/Hafenstraße exit.
From Regensburg and Passau: A8 motorway to the A1 motorway, Linz/Zentrum exit or toll-free along the Danube on the B 127.

How to get to Upper Austria

Linz makes an excellent family city break with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express) and the Zoo Linz just two of the highlights. The Ars Electronica Center invites kids aged 4 to 8 to their dedicated children's research laboratory, while Linz' music and theatre venues offer special programmes for children. Families can visit the Castle Museum free of charge every first Sunday of the month.

Outside of the city, families will love the IKUNA Nature Resort in Natternbach with over 90 play stations on 200.000 square metres. Equally worth checking out is the Kopfing treetop walk in the Innviertel region where you walk up to 15 metres above the forest and can enjoy a bird eye's view from the 40-m-high viewing tower.

In Salzkammergut, family-friendly activities such as leisurely hikes and bike tours await. There are also 76 lakes to dip in and chill.

Looking for a family-friendly home away from home? Dilly in Windischgarsten and luxury Dachsteinkönig in Gosau are among the most popular.

Linz has plenty of sights to keep you busy. Here are some of the must-visits:

  • Ars Electronica Center

    A futuristic museum exploring art, technology, and society with interactive exhibits on AI, robotics, and digital life.

  • Pöstlingberg hill

    For the best views over Linz and the Danube, reached by one of the world’s steepest adhesion railways.

  • Lentos Art Museum

    An outstanding collection of modern and contemporary art, especially strong in Austrian artists.

  • Linz Old Town & Main Square

    One of Austria’s largest main squares, surrounded by Baroque buildings, cafés, and historic streets leading up to Linz Castle.

  • Linz Castle & Museum

    Overlooking the Danube, this museum showcases Upper Austria’s cultural and natural history and offers beautiful views.

Outside of the city, these are some attraction highlights:

  • Kaiservilla (Imperial Villa) Bad Ischl

    Check out for yourself where Sisi spent her summers. The villa is surrounded by a spacious park perfect for walks and home to Sisi's former tea house (Marmorschlössl).

  • Greinburg Castle

    Built between 1488 and 1495, this is the oldest residential castle in the whole of Austria. It is owned by the Sachsen-Coburg and Gothas. Their most prominent family member: Britain's Queen Victoria!

  • Schlögener Schlinge oxbow

    Experience the power and beauty of nature at this dramatic bend in the Danube River, which was formed millions of years ago. The panoramic views are well worth the short hike.

  • Salzkammergut

    Mondsee (a shooting location of "The Sound of Music!), Sisi's favourite summer resort Bad Ischl, Lake Traunsee and more: The Salzkammergut region is famous for its rugged mountains, picturesque lakes, traditional villages and Imperial sights.

Attractions in Upper Austria

Upper Austria is a paradise for outdoor lovers, combining dramatic alpine scenery with lakes, rivers, and gentle countryside. Hiking, biking, watersports, health and wellness, you name it, the region has it all.

The Salzkammergut region is especially popular for hiking and mountain biking, with trails around lakes such as Hallstätter See, Wolfgangsee, and Attersee. In summer, visitors can swim, kayak, paddleboard, or sail in some of Austria’s cleanest lakes.

The Danube Valley adds a different kind of adventure, ideal for cycling the Danube Cycle Path, one of Europe’s most famous long-distance bike routes, as well as river cruises and hiking near highlights like the Schlögener Schlinge oxbow.

Upper Austria for outdoor fans

  • Best for: Lake holidays, hiking, biking, culture, spa breaks and relaxed city getaways

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with lake and mountain experiences in summer and cultural events, wellness and winter activities in the colder months

  • Ideal trip length: 4–7 days for a varied holiday combining nature, culture and culinary experiences

  • Perfect for: Outdoor enthusiasts, culture lovers, foodies and travellers looking for a mix of city life and Alpine landscapes

  • Unique highlights: Upper Austria combines the lakes and mountains of the Salzkammergut, the Danube region and creative city life in Linz

  • Cultural experiences: Discover UNESCO World Heritage sites, festivals, museums and innovative attractions such as the Ars Electronica Center

  • Outdoor activities: Hiking, biking, trail running and water sports are possible throughout the region during the warmer months

  • Getting there: Easy access from the UK with direct Ryanair flights from London Stansted to Linz twice a week

Upper Austria highlights you won't forget

Dive into Linz' cultural scene

Concerts, festivals, musicals, art museums, you name it, Linz has it all. Discover major events and hidden gems away from the mainstream.

Head on the Danube Cycle Path

6 stages, 150 km, endless beauty: The Danube Cycle Path is a must for biking fans, taking you to some of the most stunning spots in the province.

Schlögener Schlinge oxbow

This dramatic bend in the Danube River was formed millions of years ago. Highlight: The panoramic viewpoint, reached by a short hike.

Multi-day hike in Salzkammergut

The BergeSeen Trail (lake and mountain trail) is 370 km long and takes you from lake to lake in 23 stages. You can also tackle it on an e-bike!

Eat (and snack) like a local

Filled dumplings, fish grilled on sticks and mouthwatering cakes: In Upper Austria, eating is a major part of the culture.

Visit the Schütz Art Museum

The world's first Zero Energy Art Museum in Engelhartszell is home to 600 paintings of the likes of Klimt, Schiele and Kokoschka.

Experiences in the city of Linz

Where the old meets the new: Upper Austria's capital town Linz is a mix of picturesque Old Town and cutting edge world-famous museums and galleries.

Main Square & Old Town

Head out sightseeing: Marvel at the 20 m high Trinity Column on the main square and get lost in the maze of tiny streets in the Old Town.

Explore the Ars Electronica Center

Linz's museum of the future houses impressive exhibitions on art, technology and society. Learn about AI, robots or process your own DNA.

Pöstlingberg Mountain

Take the Pöstlingberg tram up Linz' local mountain and enjoy the views, visit the basilica and take a ride with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express).

Lentos Art Museum

Marvel at works by Klimt, Schiele and Kokoschka as well as contemporary artists and check out the changing special exhibitions.

Tour the Gallery Mural Harbor

Artists from around 40 countries have decorated Linz' harbour with more than 300 graffitis. Take a tour and try spraying for yourself.

Outdoor experiences & day trips

If you love nature and outdoor activities, you'll surely love Upper Austria! Sporty challenge or leisurely walk by the lake, there's something for everyone here.

Mountain biking & leisurely cycling

Challenging mountain biking trail around the Dachstein or leisurely e-bike tour with culinary stops, in Upper Austria, the choice is yours.

Chill at Salzkammergut's lakes

The Salzkammergut has 76 lakes dotted around the region. And they're not just picturesque spots to cool off, they all have drinking water quality.

Hiking village & numerous trails

Upper Austria's first hiking village Bad Kreuzen is the starting point of many trails, including to the Wolfsschlucht gorge.

Go riding at the Mühlviertler Alm

A paradise for riders, this region awaits with 700 km of trails and 60 riding businesses (including riding schools) and accommodation options.

Run the Ultratrail Bohemian Forest

70 km and 2150 metres in altitude: This route is the ultimate challenge for trailrunners. Not quite fit enough yet? There are plenty of easier trails too.

Take a spiritual hike

You don't have to hike the Camino, Upper Austria also has plenty of spiritual hikes. Gain inner strength while enjoying the landscapes.

The oldest salt mine in the world

Explore the “cradle of salt mining" in Hallstatt, featuring 7,000 years of history, underground tunnels and wooden slides.

Summer events in Upper Austria

Salzkammergut Festival

various dates in 2026
Gmunden

Music, theatre, literature, and talks in stunning locations throughout the year and region.

Learn more

International Music Summer

21/5/2026 – 12/6/2026
Bad Schallerbach

Classical concerts and more all summer long. A great opportunity to listen to local and international artists.

Learn more

Woodstock Music Festival

02/07/2026 – 05/07/2026
Innviertel region

The largest brass music festival in the world with around 40 ensembles from all over taking to the stage.

Learn more

Pflasterspektakel

23/07/2026 – 25/07/2026
Linz

More than 100 international street artists transform the inner city of Linz into one giant outdoor stage.

Learn more

All events in Upper Austria

Upper Austria

Concerts, sporty events, exhibitions and festivals: Check out all events in Upper Austria at a glance.

Learn more

Insider Tips for Upper Austria

Danube region: Strudengauer 9er hiking marathon

A new circular hiking marathon on both sides of the Danube River leading through 9 villages: Marienstein, Mondstein, Frauenstein, Gobelwarte and Gipfelstein. Hike the whole 42.2 km in one day (estimated walking time: 13 hours) or take your pick from 4 routes and make it a more leisurely multi-day adventure. Beautiful panoramas of the Danube River, Grein and the Strudengau region will be your companions along the way. There are also several huts and restaurants for pit-stops.


THE.RIVERWAVE in Ebensee

Surf all year round at THE.RIVERWAVE, far away from any ocean in the middle of the Alps in Austria. Based on a so-called hydraulic jump, it uses the Traum River's power to produce Europe's biggest artificial river wave: 10 m wide and up to 1.5 m high. Firsttimer or suring expert, THE.RIVERWAVE is suited for all skill levels.

Strudengauer 9er THE.RIVERWAVE
Get in touch

Upper Austria Tourism

Freistädter Straße 119

4041 Linz

Phone: +43 732 7277-100

info@upperaustria.com
www.upperaustria.com/
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