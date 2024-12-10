Hiking tour, mountain biking adventure or the latest art exhibition: In Upper Austria, you can have it all - and more!

Upper Austria is like a magnifying glass for the whole of Austria, bringing together the country’s landscapes, culture, and outdoor adventures in one region. From west to east, the Danube winds through the heart of the province, constantly changing character as it cuts through steep valleys, floodplain forests, and historic towns. One of its most dramatic sights is the Schlögener Schlinge, a spectacular looping bend in the river. In Linz, the provincial capital and cultural centre, cutting-edge museums, music, and creativity meet a lively old town.

North of the river, the rolling hills of the Mühlviertel stretch towards the Czech border, shaped by ancient granite, forests, and meadows—rugged yet welcoming, and ideal for slow travel and outdoor escapes. South of the Danube, the landscape becomes more alpine. Here you’ll find the world-famous Salzkammergut lake district, the wild forests of the Kalkalpen National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage site where lynx roam ancient beech woods—and the Alpenland, a haven for hiking, mountain sports, and traditional Alpine hospitality.

Upper Austria is a place of variety, nature, city life and discovery, perfect for travellers who want to see the many faces of Austria in one journey.