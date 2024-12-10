Adventures in Upper Austria
Where outdoor meets city fun
Introduction
Upper Austria is like a magnifying glass for the whole of Austria, bringing together the country’s landscapes, culture, and outdoor adventures in one region. From west to east, the Danube winds through the heart of the province, constantly changing character as it cuts through steep valleys, floodplain forests, and historic towns. One of its most dramatic sights is the Schlögener Schlinge, a spectacular looping bend in the river. In Linz, the provincial capital and cultural centre, cutting-edge museums, music, and creativity meet a lively old town.
North of the river, the rolling hills of the Mühlviertel stretch towards the Czech border, shaped by ancient granite, forests, and meadows—rugged yet welcoming, and ideal for slow travel and outdoor escapes. South of the Danube, the landscape becomes more alpine. Here you’ll find the world-famous Salzkammergut lake district, the wild forests of the Kalkalpen National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage site where lynx roam ancient beech woods—and the Alpenland, a haven for hiking, mountain sports, and traditional Alpine hospitality.
Upper Austria is a place of variety, nature, city life and discovery, perfect for travellers who want to see the many faces of Austria in one journey.
Why visit Upper Austria
Upper Austria blends Alpine landscapes, vibrant culture and relaxed city life with outdoor adventures and culinary experiences. Discover the lakes and mountains of the Salzkammergut, explore the Danube region and experience creative city moments, festivals and local cuisine throughout the province.
A great mix of outdoor activities, city life and spa time
Explore the picturesque Salzkammergut region with its rugged mountains and blue-green lakes
The Danube region for hiking, biking and trail running
Numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites and customs (Kalkalpen National Park, Danube Limes, design)
Visit Linz for a slightly edgy off-the-beaten-path city break
Ars Electronica Center: Take a peek into the future
Lively arts and culture scene, as well as a vibrant foodie scene
Easy to reach from the UK with nonstop Ryanair flights from London-Stansted to Linz twice a week (until November)
Upper Austria highlights you won't forget
Dive into Linz' cultural scene
Concerts, festivals, musicals, art museums, you name it, Linz has it all. Discover major events and hidden gems away from the mainstream.
Head on the Danube Cycle Path
6 stages, 150 km, endless beauty: The Danube Cycle Path is a must for biking fans, taking you to some of the most stunning spots in the province.
Schlögener Schlinge oxbow
This dramatic bend in the Danube River was formed millions of years ago. Highlight: The panoramic viewpoint, reached by a short hike.
Multi-day hike in Salzkammergut
The BergeSeen Trail (lake and mountain trail) is 370 km long and takes you from lake to lake in 23 stages. You can also tackle it on an e-bike!
Eat (and snack) like a local
Filled dumplings, fish grilled on sticks and mouthwatering cakes: In Upper Austria, eating is a major part of the culture.
Experiences in the city of LinzWhere the old meets the new: Upper Austria's capital town Linz is a mix of picturesque Old Town and cutting edge world-famous museums and galleries.
Main Square & Old Town
Head out sightseeing: Marvel at the 20 m high Trinity Column on the main square and get lost in the maze of tiny streets in the Old Town.
Explore the Ars Electronica Center
Linz's museum of the future houses impressive exhibitions on art, technology and society. Learn about AI, robots or process your own DNA.
Pöstlingberg Mountain
Take the Pöstlingberg tram up Linz' local mountain and enjoy the views, visit the basilica and take a ride with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express).
Lentos Art Museum
Marvel at works by Klimt, Schiele and Kokoschka as well as contemporary artists and check out the changing special exhibitions.
Outdoor experiences & day tripsIf you love nature and outdoor activities, you'll surely love Upper Austria! Sporty challenge or leisurely walk by the lake, there's something for everyone here.
Mountain biking & leisurely cycling
Challenging mountain biking trail around the Dachstein or leisurely e-bike tour with culinary stops, in Upper Austria, the choice is yours.
Chill at Salzkammergut's lakes
The Salzkammergut has 76 lakes dotted around the region. And they're not just picturesque spots to cool off, they all have drinking water quality.
Hiking village & numerous trails
Upper Austria's first hiking village Bad Kreuzen is the starting point of many trails, including to the Wolfsschlucht gorge.
Go riding at the Mühlviertler Alm
A paradise for riders, this region awaits with 700 km of trails and 60 riding businesses (including riding schools) and accommodation options.
Run the Ultratrail Bohemian Forest
70 km and 2150 metres in altitude: This route is the ultimate challenge for trailrunners. Not quite fit enough yet? There are plenty of easier trails too.
Take a spiritual hike
You don't have to hike the Camino, Upper Austria also has plenty of spiritual hikes. Gain inner strength while enjoying the landscapes.
Summer events in Upper Austria
Salzkammergut Festival
Music, theatre, literature, and talks in stunning locations throughout the year and region.
International Music Summer
Classical concerts and more all summer long. A great opportunity to listen to local and international artists.
Woodstock Music Festival
The largest brass music festival in the world with around 40 ensembles from all over taking to the stage.
Pflasterspektakel
More than 100 international street artists transform the inner city of Linz into one giant outdoor stage.
Insider Tips for Upper Austria
Danube region: Strudengauer 9er hiking marathon
A new circular hiking marathon on both sides of the Danube River leading through 9 villages: Marienstein, Mondstein, Frauenstein, Gobelwarte and Gipfelstein. Hike the whole 42.2 km in one day (estimated walking time: 13 hours) or take your pick from 4 routes and make it a more leisurely multi-day adventure. Beautiful panoramas of the Danube River, Grein and the Strudengau region will be your companions along the way. There are also several huts and restaurants for pit-stops.
THE.RIVERWAVE in Ebensee
Surf all year round at THE.RIVERWAVE, far away from any ocean in the middle of the Alps in Austria. Based on a so-called hydraulic jump, it uses the Traum River's power to produce Europe's biggest artificial river wave: 10 m wide and up to 1.5 m high. Firsttimer or suring expert, THE.RIVERWAVE is suited for all skill levels.
Upper Austria Tourism
Freistädter Straße 119
4041 Linz
Phone: +43 732 7277-100