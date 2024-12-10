Hotel Arlberg Lech with outdoor pool, green meadow and mountain panorama in summer.
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Hotel Arlberg Lech *****s

A family-run five-star superior luxury resort, blending tradition, state-of-the-art facilities and contemporary design.

  • Central location in the heart of Lech

  • Family-owned and operated luxury resort with a hospitality tradition dating back to 1956

  • 1,000 m² (10,764 ft²) spa with a 14 m (45 ft) indoor pool and a 16 m (54 ft) heated outdoor pool

  • Four restaurants offering everything from traditional Austrian fare and fondue to fine dining (Latest culinary news: the gourmet restaurant La Fenice just got awarded a Michelin star, additionally to its 2 toques.)

  • 50 luxurious rooms and suites ranging from single rooms to family suites

  • Spacious and beautiful hotel gardens with a pool and a charming pond

  • Family-friendly including serviced kids' club

About Hotel Arlberg Lech

Hotel Arlberg in Lech is a legendary five-star retreat that seamlessly blends Alpine tradition, contemporary design, and refined hospitality.

What originally started as a cosy coffee house, founded by Johann Schneider, a local farmer's son, and his wife Helga, soon expanded into a guest house, when they noticed a growing demand for guest rooms. When they opened their first bedrooms in 1956, no one could have imagined that Lech would become one of the world’s most iconic winter sports destinations.

Over the years, the hotel quickly grew into a luxurious haven and became a beloved destination for royalty, celebrities, and discerning travellers, with bespoke interiors, award-winning cuisine, and an innovative spa, to name just a few perks of the hotel.

Still run by the Schneider family, Hotel Arlberg prides itself on offering personal, genuine hospitality passed down through generations. Their focus on creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury, combined with informal, home-like warmth, is palpable. This heartfelt approach has fostered long-lasting relationships with guests, who return year after year.

Restaurants & wine cellar
Die Stube:innovative fondue restaurant with Austrian specialities
Sun terrace:Alpine-Mediterranean meals surrounded by nature
La Fenice:Michelin-starred Alpine cuisine with a nod to Italy
Arlberg Club House:Mediterranean cuisine, night club & concept store next to the hotel
Wine cellar:incl. tasting room for private & sommelier events
Amenities
Concierge:personalised service to assist you
Hiking guide: weekdays guided hikes in summer
Spa:hydrojets, saunas, massage & beauty treatments, steam room, indoor & outdoor pools
Gym:fully equipped fitness room with mountain views & yoga room
Free transfers:within Lech and to/from train stations
Ski room:high-tech ski & boot room with ski rental
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Lech is known for its winter season, yet the real highlight for me is the calmer summer season, and its many outdoor activities, cultural events and colourful landscapes.

Julius KleinAssistant Front Office & Concierge Hotel Arlberg Lech

We had an extraordinary hotel experience at Hotel Alberg Lech. The reason was that the Schneider Family has run this hotel with the love of a family for its child and the attention to detail like a fine watch or expensive motor car. [...]

Cory Trip Advisor

Suites & rooms

The Superior Double Rooms are ideal for guests who appreciate compact living spaces. Every detail has been considered. The rooms are lovingly decorated and boast fine natural wood floors and comfortable king-sized beds.

The beautifully renovated bathrooms are equipped with modern walk-in showers and decorated with charming antique wood elements.

Immerse yourself in a world of exquisite design, maximum comfort and luxurious furnishings. Be inspired by the gleaming Vals quartzite, natural linen and loden fabrics and elegant glass sliding doors.

Enjoy the additional amenities of a comfortable sofa bed, a south-facing balcony with breathtaking mountain views, a desk and a well-stocked minibar. The soft, natural colour scheme of the rooms promotes regeneration and relaxation.

A tribute to the wonders of nature, the newly redesigned Superior Junior Suites are crafted from sawn spruce or fine oak. These suites will enchant nature lovers with a thoughtful selection of local natural materials.

The spacious bathrooms feature modern walk-in rain showers, free-standing bathtubs and double washbasins. The separate living area is a cosy place for families to gather. Pull-out sofas not only provide extra space for children but are also the ideal place to cuddle up and relax.

The Jagdhof suites are among the largest accommodation units in the hotel. No wonder guests feel like they are in their own private chalet here. You’ll be captivated by the spacious rooms, the separate living and sleeping areas, and the charming hunting lodge style.

Designed with lots of natural wood, fine leather and linen upholstery and an elegant bathroom made of natural stone with a rain shower and free-standing bathtub. The only question that remains is: which has you more enraptured when you wake up – a view of the garden or the slopes?

110 m² of the finest luxury with an open fireplace and cosy living area, a well-stocked library and a comfortable dining area with space for the whole family. Vintage oak, intricately printed fabrics and bespoke interiors.

Master bedroom: floor-to-ceiling sliding windows, warm oak parquet flooring and stunning views of the majestic Omeshorn; spacious bathroom with free-standing bathtub, soothing steam shower and separate toilet.

Bedroom for children and teens: bunk beds in light oak with comfortable wooden steps, plus an en-suite bathroom with a rain shower and separate toilet.

Room categories

All prices are summer prices, per room and night.

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Zurich International Airport (ZRH):
    2 h by car

  • Munich International Airport (MUC):
    3 h by car

  • Innsbruck (IBK):
    1 h by car

  • Langen train station: 20 min by car (pick-up service available)

  • St. Anton am Arlberg train station: 30 min by car (pick-up service available)

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Alpine hikes in Lech-Zürs

If you're seeking vastness, tranquility, and stunning views, climb one of the many summits in Lech Zürs and enjoy the exhilarating heights and breathtaking panoramas.

Alpine hikes

Hole in One at Austria's highest golf course

The 9-hole course, complete with a golf school, is set within the high Alpine mountain landscape and offers maximum golfing enjoyment.

Austria's highest golf course

Ski the most legendary ski circuit in the Alps

A half-day challenge for winter sports enthusiasts, covering 22 km (13.7 miles), with a 5,500 m (18,045 ft) elevation gain and a mix of easy to medium slopes.

The White Ring
Hotel Arlberg Lech A family-run five-star superior luxury resort, blending tradition, state-of-the-art facilities and contemporary design.
Learn more

Hotel Arlberg Lech

Tannberg 187

6764 Lech am Arlberg

Phone: +43 5583 2134-0

info@arlberghotel.at
www.arlberghotel.at
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