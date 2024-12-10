Introduction
Sustainable Alpine luxury in a small 4-star superior hotel embracing eco-friendly practices
Separate Adults-Only Spa & Family Spa
Culinary experiences with weekly Kaiserschmarrn and cocktail courses; Austrian dining experience in the main restaurant; Italian Pinsa vibes in the LEOs Kitchen & Bar; rare spirits and best Austrian wine in the LIONS LOUNGE
Hotel programme includes Kasnockn course, quiz night, wine tastings, karaoke nights, guided hike and bike tours, and much more
Prime location with direct access to skiing, biking, and hiking trails for a year-round adventure
About Hotel Der Löwe
In the heart of Leogang village, with hiking trails, bike routes and ski slopes on the doorstep, Der Löwe keeps things deliberately small: just 45 rooms, two spas and a kitchen built around regional produce and Austrian cookery classes.
Der Löwe ("The Lion") in Leogang is not merely a hotel; it is a sanctuary of slow travel, thoughtfully nestled in the heart of the Alps. For over a century, the Madreiter family has lovingly managed this 4-star superior haven, earning a reputation for its warm, genuine hospitality and unwavering dedication to sustainable practices.
Here, the team, strong as a lion, works hand in hand with guests and locals to foster a harmonious and enriching environment. The hotel's name reflects the family's strong ties to the local community, with the lion as the central figure in the town's coat of arms.
The story of Der Löwe dates back to 1895, when the great-grandfather of current owners Elisabeth and Anna Madreiter transformed his local inn into a hotel, significantly boosting local tourism. In 1991, their father — then just 23 — built the current hotel, naming it Löwenhof (Lionhof) in honour of his mother's zodiac sign and the deep-rooted values of Leogang.
Today, Elisabeth and Anna continue the family's tradition in the 5th generation, offering guests from around the world a memorable stay filled with Austrian warmth and hospitality.
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring Alpine landscape, savour the finest Austrian cuisine, and unwind in the serene adults-only spa, where rejuvenating treatments await. Alternatively, the family spa offers a blissful retreat with both indoor and outdoor pools, designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort.
The following two guests card are included with your hotel booking:
Dive into Austrian culture with a Kaiserschmarrn cooking class led by my sister Elisabeth. Learn our grandmother’s cherished recipe and enjoy real insider tips!Anna Madreiter, family member of Hotel Der Löwe
I have made several trips to this lovely family-run hotel on my own to join family nearby. I always feel very comfortable and well looked after. Breakfast is delicious and freshly prepared with a great selection. [...] The area is stunning I will definitely return.mad50, from London, Tripadvisor
Seasonal packages
7-day winter package
Book your flight to Europe and Hotel Der Löwe will take care of the rest: your transfer from the airport, ski hire, and a 6-day ski pass!
7-day summer package
Book your flight to Europe and Hotel Der Löwe will take care of the rest: your transfer from the airport, 2 x daily mountain railway ride, and a guided hike and bike tour!
Around the hotel
Getting there
Salzburg Airport (SZG): 1 hour by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 2.5 hours by car
Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car
Leogang train station: 3 minutes by car
Leogang bus station: 1 minute by foot
There is a hotel-airport shuttle from Salzburg and Munich airport available for a fee. Please request with your booking.
Nearby attractions
Leogang Bike Park: 5 min by car
City of Salzburg: 1 h by car
Lake Zell: 20 min by car
16 golf courses: in 1 h radius
Kitzsteinhorn glacier (year-round attraction): 40 minutes away
Krimml waterfalls: 1 h by car
Sound of Music Tour: 1 h by car
Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn: 3 min by car
Restaurant recommendations
Löwe Restaurant: A menu full of delicious Austrian cuisine.
LEOs Kitchen & Bar: Enjoy Italian Pinsa and Leogang game specialties.
Der Kirchenwirt: Gourmet dishes in a historical setting and 4 toques of Gault Millau.
Dahoam: A 4 toques Gault Millau restaurant with innovative dishes.
Restaurant Mizumi: The best of Japanese cuisine.
Asitzbräu: Europe’s highest brewery, serving hearty food and local beer in the mountains.
Getting there
Salzburg Airport (SZG): 1 hour by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 2.5 hours by car
Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car
Leogang train station: 3 minutes by car
Leogang bus station: 1 minute by foot
There is a hotel-airport shuttle from Salzburg and Munich airport available for a fee. Please request with your booking.
Nearby attractions
Leogang Bike Park: 5 min by car
City of Salzburg: 1 h by car
Lake Zell: 20 min by car
16 golf courses: in 1 h radius
Kitzsteinhorn glacier (year-round attraction): 40 minutes away
Krimml waterfalls: 1 h by car
Sound of Music Tour: 1 h by car
Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn: 3 min by car
Restaurant recommendations
Löwe Restaurant: A menu full of delicious Austrian cuisine.
LEOs Kitchen & Bar: Enjoy Italian Pinsa and Leogang game specialties.
Der Kirchenwirt: Gourmet dishes in a historical setting and 4 toques of Gault Millau.
Dahoam: A 4 toques Gault Millau restaurant with innovative dishes.
Restaurant Mizumi: The best of Japanese cuisine.
Asitzbräu: Europe’s highest brewery, serving hearty food and local beer in the mountains.
Top 3 things to do nearby
Zipline Adventure
Experience one of the world’s longest and fastest ziplines, soaring above the Leogang landscape at speeds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph).
Skiing and boarding
Discover over 408 km (254 miles) of slopes in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn.
Hotel Der Löwe (Hotel The Lion)
Leogang 119
5771 Leogang
Phone: +43 6583 7428