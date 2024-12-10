A family-owned 4-star superior hotel nestled in the Salzburg Alps, blending sustainable luxury with heartfelt Austrian hospitality.

Sustainable Alpine luxury in a small 4-star superior hotel embracing eco-friendly practices

Separate Adults-Only Spa & Family Spa

Culinary experiences with weekly Kaiserschmarrn and cocktail courses; Austrian dining experience in the main restaurant; Italian Pinsa vibes in the LEOs Kitchen & Bar; rare spirits and best Austrian wine in the LIONS LOUNGE

Hotel programme includes Kasnockn course, quiz night, wine tastings, karaoke nights, guided hike and bike tours, and much more

Prime location with direct access to skiing, biking, and hiking trails for a year-round adventure

About Hotel Der Löwe

In the heart of Leogang village, with hiking trails, bike routes and ski slopes on the doorstep, Der Löwe keeps things deliberately small: just 45 rooms, two spas and a kitchen built around regional produce and Austrian cookery classes.

Der Löwe ("The Lion") in Leogang is not merely a hotel; it is a sanctuary of slow travel, thoughtfully nestled in the heart of the Alps. For over a century, the Madreiter family has lovingly managed this 4-star superior haven, earning a reputation for its warm, genuine hospitality and unwavering dedication to sustainable practices.

Here, the team, strong as a lion, works hand in hand with guests and locals to foster a harmonious and enriching environment. The hotel's name reflects the family's strong ties to the local community, with the lion as the central figure in the town's coat of arms.

The story of Der Löwe dates back to 1895, when the great-grandfather of current owners Elisabeth and Anna Madreiter transformed his local inn into a hotel, significantly boosting local tourism. In 1991, their father — then just 23 — built the current hotel, naming it Löwenhof (Lionhof) in honour of his mother's zodiac sign and the deep-rooted values of Leogang.

Today, Elisabeth and Anna continue the family's tradition in the 5th generation, offering guests from around the world a memorable stay filled with Austrian warmth and hospitality.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring Alpine landscape, savour the finest Austrian cuisine, and unwind in the serene adults-only spa, where rejuvenating treatments await. Alternatively, the family spa offers a blissful retreat with both indoor and outdoor pools, designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort.