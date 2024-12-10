Elegant restaurant interior with velvet upholstery, round tables, candles, green plant and chandelier.
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Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof *****

Experience culture, fine dining and timeless elegance in the heart of imperial Vienna: a sophisticated base for discovering the city in effortless style.

  • Excellent location in the heart of Vienna, just steps from Kohlmarkt, Graben, Hofburg Palace, and the State Opera

  • Elegant, contemporary comfort with 196 stylish rooms and suites combining classic Viennese flair with modern design

  • A calm retreat amid the city’s most prestigious addresses

  • Outstanding restaurant and bar celebrating a blend of regional and Mediterranean cuisine in atmospheric dining spaces

  • A sense of place and heritage, from the historic Herrengasse setting to the hotel’s iconic bar

About Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof

Situated in the heart of Vienna’s historic First District, the Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof is located in a beautiful neoclassical building dating back to 1913, which was once home to the famed Café Herrenhof — a cultural hub for the city’s intelligentsia.

The hotel’s elegant, contemporary interior design creates a refined yet relaxed atmosphere just steps from the Imperial Palace and the iconic shopping streets Kohlmarkt and Graben.

Guests enjoy easy access to Vienna’s world-class museums, opera, and historic sights, making it an ideal base for cultural exploration, fun shopping sprees, or culinary discoveries

The hotel's signature Restaurant Béla Béla serves modern, feel-good cuisine that serves Mediterranean dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and paired with carefully selected Mediterranean wines. Adjacent is Béla’s Wohnzimmer & Bar, a welcoming lounge where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, Viennese coffee specialities, and light snacks — perfect for a relaxed evening or social moment.

For unwinding after a day of sightseeing or meetings, the Spa Comfort World offers a serene 250 m² ( 2,690 ft²) wellness haven with a Finnish sauna, bio-sanarium, relaxation area, fitness space, and a range of rejuvenating massage and wellbeing treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.

Amenities
Restaurant:mediterranean cuisine at the à-la-carte restaurant Béla Béla and Béla’s Wohnzimmer & Bar
Wellness & spa:fitness area & spa world with Finnish sauna, bio sanarium & relaxation area
Parking:e-charging station & underground parking with valet service
Room service:at your service 24 hours a day

Special packages

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Vienna’s atmosphere is shaped by its traditional coffee houses. Our restaurant Béla Béla takes its name from the founder of the iconic Café Herrenhof, and the historic Café Central is just around the corner. For the best experience, visit early in the morning before the

Concierge Recommendation

Suites & rooms

A cozy living area with comfortable seating and a desk, as well as a separate sleeping area with a king-size bed, awaits you above the rooftops of Vienna.

The spacious living area and the separate sleeping area with a king-size bed offer the highest living comfort in an atmospheric ambience. Feel at home and enjoy the view over the rooftops of Vienna.

The minibar is included in the room rate.

A tastefully combined living and sleeping area with a seating area and magnificent views over the city.

Ample space and relaxation with a modern interior in Viennese style. Expect a comfortable seating area as well as additional amenities such as a one-time filling of the minibar.

The generously sized superior rooms with modern interiors are comfortably furnished with a cozy seating area as well as a king-size bed or two separate single beds.

The superior rooms, furnished with a modern interior in Viennese style, offer a feel-good ambience in the heart of the city with a French queen-size bed and flat-screen TV.

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A beautiful building in an excellent location. Easy walk, many must-see attractions. The people were friendly and efficient. Plenty of restaurants nearby, and a good one in the hotel. [...] Were I to return to Vienna, this would be my spot.

K McCannHotel review

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): approx. 30 min via City Airport Train CAT & U3 subway to Herrengasse

  • Vienna main train station (Hauptbahnhof): 15 min by subway

  • Airport Transfer: with private chauffeur service available upon request

Nearby attractions

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Visit the Vienna State Opera

Housed in its iconic Ringstrasse building, it is one of the world’s premier opera venues. See a performance and enjoy a truly memorable experience.

Vienna State Opera

Explore Vienna's Imperial Palace

Adjacent to the hotel you'll find Vienna's Imperial Palace, the former seat of the imperial family and home to the Sisi Museum, the Imperial Apartments and the Treasury.

Imperial Palace

Shopping tour through the city center

Stroll Kohlmarkt and Graben, Vienna’s most elegant shopping streets, lined with heritage jewellers, luxury brands and traditional Viennese ateliers.

Shopping

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Jaz in the City features euphoric local design, art and cuisine, located between the Naschmarkt and the shopping streets of the 7th district.

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View of the Danube, surrounded by vineyards, located in the scenic Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A hotel ideal for culture, nature and outdoor fans.

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Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof Experience culture, fine dining and timeless elegance in the heart of imperial Vienna.
Learn more

Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof

Herrengasse 10

1010 Vienna

Phone: +43 1 53404-0

reception.vienna@steigenberger.com
www.hrewards.com
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