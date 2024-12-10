  1. Homepage
  2. Austria is just Lebensgefuehl
  3. Nature Trails

Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria

Smiling woman with clover flowers in her mouth, yellow jacket, green mountain meadow and blue sky in the background.
Walking nature trails reveals more than just landscapes. It’s a chance to explore with curiosity and open eyes – and find answers to many questions.

Austria's nature trails are more than just paths – they quite literally open doors to hidden worlds with the help of information boards, QR codes, and other resources. Whether hiking through forests and Alpine pastures or taking a gentle stroll, they reveal the secrets of nature.

Along the stream, through the high moor, or deep in the forest – every step blends knowledge with the experience of nature. Every detail tells a story. Interactive stations bring geology, flowers, trees, and wildlife to life in a hands-on way. Whether it’s flora, fauna, or the silence of winter, many hidden gems invite visitors to understand, respect, and protect Austria’s precious natural world.

Nature trails in Burgenland

Embedded in idyllic landscapes, Burgenland's nature trails offer insights into flora, fauna and regional highlights, making learning a playful experience.

In Northern Burgenland, the Illmitz nature trail provides a glimpse into scientific research at Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park. The route passes viewing platforms and explains the region’s wildlife and plant life. In Central Burgenland, the province’s first red wine trail awaits in Horitschon. Following the Blaufränkischweg, visitors can explore the history, geography, and seasonal cycle of winemaking. Further south, the wine trail in Rechnitz offers insights into viticulture, wine marketing, and the region’s signature grape varieties.

Illmitz nature trail

Nature trails in Burgenland

Rechnitz wine nature trail

Red wine nature trail Horitschon

Nature trails in Carinthia

Carinthia is known for its stunning lakes, mountains, and sunny way of life. Its many nature trails offer a fresh perspective on both nature and culture.

The Alpine herb trail in Oberdrautal winds through mountain meadows, highlighting the healing properties of plants like arnica and bilberries. The Gösseringgraben nature trail in the Gitschtal valley leads through a former mining area, telling the story of ore extraction dating back to the 13th century. At Lake Klopein, the forest trail in the Walderlebniswelt offers an interactive and playful nature adventure. Meanwhile, the Pygmy Owl nature trail on Plöschenberg is dedicated to Europe’s smallest owl species, which has its largest Austrian population here.

Nature trail scops owl

Gösseringgraben nature trail

Forest nature trail in Klopeiner See forest adventure world

Alpine herb nature trail in Oberdrautal

Nature trails in Carinthia

Nature trails in Lower Austria

The trails in Lower Austria combine learning with unique nature experiences, allowing you to explore the landscape with all your senses.

In the Danube-Auen National Park, ten interactive stations provide insights into the floodplain ecosystem. With a bit of luck, you might spot a bee-eater, a striking bird species, during the summer months. The Kaiserbrunn nature trail follows a flat circular route along the Schwarza river, offering information about forests and water at ten stations. The Annaberg nature trail in the Ötscher-Dürnstein conservation area playfully explores the forest ecosystem. The Owl trail in the Dürrenstein Wilderness Area introduces visitors to the fascinating world of native owls. Meanwhile, the moor trail in Heidenreichstein Nature Park leads through an ancient moorland shaped over thousands of years.

Haslau theme trail

Kaiserbrunn nature trail

Heidenreichstein moor nature trail

Owl trail in the Dürrenstein wilderness area

Annaberg nature trail

Nature trails in Upper Austria

Upper Austria’s nature trails blend outdoor experiences with interactive learning, offering insights into geology, soil ecology, and the region’s wildlife and plant life.

The Pienkenhof nature trail reveals fascinating facts about medicinal plants, ancient forests, and songbirds. At the Wurzeralm Nature Experience World in Spital am Pyhrn, visitors embark on a journey through two million years of Earth’s history. This family-friendly trail leads across the highest moorland in the Northern Limestone Alps. The Donauschlinge nature trail follows the impressive Schlögener Schlinge, showcasing unspoiled nature while providing information on geology, flora, fauna, and history. Meanwhile, the Au nature trail in Naarn is ideal for families, featuring an observation tower and interactive stations.

Au nature trail

Donauschlinge nature trail

Wurzeralm NatureExperienceWorld

Nature trails in Upper Austria

Pienkenhof nature trail

Nature trails in SalzburgerLand

From Alpine meadows to interactive experiences, SalzburgerLand’s nature trails offer a year-round mix of nature, culture, and adventure.

The Obersulzbach glacier trail in Hohe Tauern National Park leads from the Obersulzbachhütte to the glacier’s present-day terminus, answering questions about glacial retreat, moraines, and high-alpine vegetation. In the Rauris primeval forest, an ancient mountain landscape unfolds, featuring an age-old rockslide forest with 80 moor pools and lakes, 300-year-old spruce trees, and a high moor. The Power of Trees trail in Wagrain-Kleinarl engages the senses with sound stations, wooden telescopes, and resting spots. For those curious about regional farming, the In the Footsteps of Milk & Cheese trail in Kleinarl offers fascinating insights.

Rauris primeval forest

"On the trail of milk & cheese" nature trail

"Power of the trees" nature trail

Obersulzbachtal glacier nature trail

Nature trails in Styria

Styria offers a variety of nature trails exploring geology, forest ecology, and local history.

A highlight is the Roßfeld nature trail in the Schladming-Dachstein region, featuring a 1,000-year-old Swiss pine and the scenic Bankerlweg (bench trail). The Ramsau am Dachstein Environmental Experience Trail winds through diverse landscapes, sharing insights into wildlife, wood ants, and forest soils. In Pöllau, the interactive stations along the NaturKRAFTpark trail sharpen the senses with a wooden xylophone and a tactile path. Mining history takes centre stage on the Oberzeiring theme trail. The Granitzenbach nature trail in Obdach leads through Styria’s Zirbenland (Swiss Pine Country) to the Sabathyalm. Meanwhile, the Frauenhainweg animal discovery trail is a circular route near Murau, where children can learn about fascinating forest creatures through educational boards.

Nature trail NaturKRAFTpark

Frauenhainweg animal nature trail Murau

Ramsau am Dachstein nature and environment adventure trail

Roßfeld nature trail

Granitzenbach natural monument to the Sabathyalm

Murtal mining theme trail

Nature trails in Tirol

Tirol’s nature trails encourage a deeper awareness of the Alpine environment, expanding knowledge and offering a sustainable way to experience nature.

The Schleier waterfall bird trail in the Zillertal winds through forests to the region’s highest waterfall, an impressive 91 metres tall. In the Pitztal, the Wildlife experience trail provides insights into the lives of native wild animals. A true highlight is the Gepatschferner glacier trail, which leads to the glacier tongue in the Ötztal Alps, a Natura 2000 site. Information boards explain the evolution of Austria’s second-largest glacier, with glacial striations and historic ice levels impressively marked. Near the top station of the Rofan cable car, the Rofan nature trail shares knowledge about alpine plant conservation, responsible behaviour in wildlife resting zones, and safe tour planning.

Wildlife adventure trail

Gepatschferner glacier

Rofan nature trail

Schleierwasserfall nature trail and bird trail

Nature trails in Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg’s nature trails offer fresh perspectives on the region’s mining history and sustainable agriculture—ideal for families and anyone eager to learn more about nature.

The Silver trail in Montafon takes visitors through the region’s mining history, with interactive stations providing insights into medieval silver mining. The Götzis organic trail focuses on sustainability topics such as biodiversity, soil fertility, and circular economy. The Natursprünge trail playfully explores geology, weather, and alpine wildlife. Above the tree line, the Vier Barga theme trail in Silvretta Montafon shares knowledge about alpine landscapes and cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the Alpenwelt Nova adventure world, featuring marble runs and a mud play area, makes for an unforgettable outing for all ages.

Silver Trail Kristberg

Four Barga theme trail

Nature trails in Vorarlberg

Organic nature trail Götzis

Brandnertal nature trail

Nature trails in Vienna

Vienna blends urban landscapes with remarkable natural experiences. The city’s nature trails lead through floodplain forests, parklands, and woodland areas, raising awareness of local flora and fauna.

The Obere Lobau nature trail in the Danube-Auen National Park winds through a protected floodplain, with illustrated wooden posts highlighting the diverse habitats of the Lobau. The Nikolaitor nature trail in Lainzer Tiergarten (Lainz game reserve) features interactive stations, including a treetop cinema, an animal jump field, and quiz sheets that make forest ecology fun for children. Meanwhile, the forest trail in Lainzer Tiergarten (Lainz game reserve) offers insights into tree species, their age, and the fruits and leaves of the woodland.

Upper Lobau nature trail

Learn more

Lainzer Tiergarten nature and forest trail

Learn more

5 practical tips for nature observation

Binoculars

Binoculars should have at least 8x magnification and an objective lens diameter of 40 millimetres.

Photography with a telephoto lens

The best nature shots are captured with a telephoto lens. These start at a focal length of around 60 millimetres and can extend to 1,000 millimetres or more.

Magnifying glass

For young nature explorers, magnifier jars are ideal for observing insects like beetles up close. They are available in many nature and national parks.

Outdoor clothing

When exploring nature, it's essential to wear a hat, a windproof or waterproof jacket, and comfortable hiking shoes.

Field guide

Exploring nature made easy: Well-illustrated field guides help even beginners quickly identify flora and fauna.

Climate Protection Tips

How to inspire children to love nature

Outdoor experiences are a great way to spark children’s curiosity about the environment. By engaging with nature in a playful way, they quickly learn how valuable and worth protecting it is.

  • Nature as an adventure: Show children that nature is an exciting playground that needs our care. From plants and animals to water habitats, there's so much to discover.

  • The environment as a learning tool: Use outdoor activities to talk about conservation and responsibility—how to reduce waste, protect plants, and save water.

  • Understanding resources: Teach children the importance of preserving resources—saving water, recycling, and making conscious choices.

  • Taking responsibility: Pick up litter together, go on small ‘eco-missions’, and help them understand how their actions make a difference.

  • Fun and creativity: Get imaginative by making nature art or keeping an environmental journal. Playful engagement helps build lasting awareness.

Travelling sustainably

FAQs

Austria is home to between 600 and 700 educational trails, nearly half of which are nature trails. From deep forests to mystical moorlands, around 300 to 350 nature trails invite visitors to explore fascinating ecosystems.

Forests take centre stage on many of these routes, with almost half dedicated to their secrets—towering ancient trees, the protective role of nature, and traces of wildlife in the undergrowth. Riverbanks, streams, moorlands, and specialised trails on frogs or dragonflies also offer unforgettable encounters with nature. Other trails delve into agriculture, mining history, or the formation and evolution of glaciers.

Nature trails today are much more than just information boards along the way. Interactive stations, digital experiences with augmented reality, and GPS-based challenges turn exploration into a real adventure. Many trails also offer guided tours or app-based quizzes for those eager to deepen their knowledge in a playful way.

These are no ordinary walks: Whether crossing a high moor on a boardwalk, following a rushing mountain stream, or gazing at an ancient glacier field, Austria’s nature trails open up new perspectives—turning every hike into a journey of discovery.

Two remarkable survival experts provide the answer—both masters of adaptation. While one bird thrives in Austria’s warmest and driest region, a small rodent endures the harsh, cold environment above the tree line in the Alps.

Each spring, the little ringed plover migrates to the Pannonian Basin near Lake Neusiedl after spending the winter in Africa. This treeless shoreline offers perfect nesting conditions. The bird lays its eggs among the pebbles, where their speckled surface provides excellent camouflage from predators.

The second survival expert, the marmot, lives year-round at altitudes between 1,500 and 2,500 metres, including in Hohe Tauern National Park. To cope with extreme cold, it hibernates for six months, waking only briefly. During this time, its body temperature drops to below five degrees Celsius, conserving energy through the harsh alpine winter.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers