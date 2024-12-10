Walking nature trails reveals more than just landscapes. It’s a chance to explore with curiosity and open eyes – and find answers to many questions.

Austria's nature trails are more than just paths – they quite literally open doors to hidden worlds with the help of information boards, QR codes, and other resources. Whether hiking through forests and Alpine pastures or taking a gentle stroll, they reveal the secrets of nature.

Along the stream, through the high moor, or deep in the forest – every step blends knowledge with the experience of nature. Every detail tells a story. Interactive stations bring geology, flowers, trees, and wildlife to life in a hands-on way. Whether it’s flora, fauna, or the silence of winter, many hidden gems invite visitors to understand, respect, and protect Austria’s precious natural world.