Discover Austria's undiscovered side! Feel Austria's "Lebensgefühl" (attitude to life) with exciting experiences, extraordinary discoveries, and hidden treasures.

Yes, Austria loves its Alps, its Lederhosen, the tales of Empress Sisi – and of course, the iconic Wiener Schnitzel.

But beyond these cherished clichés lies a different Austria – one that surprises, inspires, and invites discovery.

So why not step out of the familiar and into something new? Hidden gems await in nearly every region, often year-round – full of exciting adventures and unexpected encounters.

Feel Austria's "Lebensgefühl" up close

Be bold and dive into your next winter adventure – whether wild and exhilarating or gentle and indulgent. Fat biking along groomed trails in Ramsau, alpine yoga in the heart of the mountains, or Alpine cuisine by Richard Rauch in Schladming-Dachstein. And of course: skiing, skiing, skiing – in Austria’s most family-friendly and snow-sure regions. Whether you’re a first-timer, returning after a break or hitting the slopes with the kids – get curious and enjoy the pistes and Austria’s unique winter vibe.