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Austria is just "Lebensgefühl"
Holidays for free spirits & the curious: Year-round hidden gems

Discover Austria's undiscovered side! Feel Austria's "Lebensgefühl" (attitude to life) with exciting experiences, extraordinary discoveries, and hidden treasures.

Yes, Austria loves its Alps, its Lederhosen, the tales of Empress Sisi – and of course, the iconic Wiener Schnitzel.
But beyond these cherished clichés lies a different Austria – one that surprises, inspires, and invites discovery.

So why not step out of the familiar and into something new? Hidden gems await in nearly every region, often year-round – full of exciting adventures and unexpected encounters.

Feel Austria's "Lebensgefühl" up close

Be bold and dive into your next winter adventure – whether wild and exhilarating or gentle and indulgent. Fat biking along groomed trails in Ramsau, alpine yoga in the heart of the mountains, or Alpine cuisine by Richard Rauch in Schladming-Dachstein. And of course: skiing, skiing, skiing – in Austria’s most family-friendly and snow-sure regions. Whether you’re a first-timer, returning after a break or hitting the slopes with the kids – get curious and enjoy the pistes and Austria’s unique winter vibe.

Lebensgefühl in nature and up in the mountains

Gentle hills, forests, crystal-clear lakes - and of course Austria's mountains are always tempting. Nature here offers places of power, special features and surprises that get under your skin.

Lebensgefühl in & around water

Those looking to escape the heat will find refreshment in Austria’s Alpine regions and cooling lakes, relaxation in an ice cave, and outdoor activities without breaking a sweat.

Austria is just Lederhosen? Austria is just Lebensgefühl!

Stand-up paddling in a glacial lake, spectacular viewing platforms or goat hiking: Every experience, every encounter brings you closer to what Austria is all about. A country you can feel.

Lebensgefühl with enjoyment

In Austria, culinary delights come with a view. Whether it's a mountaintop restaurant with breathtaking panoramas or a rustic hut in the snow – dining in Austria is always an experience that engages all the senses.

Lebensgefühl for mental balance & wellness

Recharge your batteries in the thermal spa, revitalise in the Alpine spa, meditate with yoga on the mountain: Find your balance again with relaxing wellness treatments. - It's Me-Time!

Lebensgefühl with extraordinary accommodation

Sleep in a castle, wake up in a forest bivouac or stay in a chalet with panoramic views – in Austria, nights turn into adventures. Unique places to stay embody the Austrian way of life: authentic and extraordinary.

Sleeping in a castle: If those walls could talk

Exceptional accommodation: Overnight with a surprise

Camping and glamping: The luxury of waking up in nature

Lebensgefühl on the slopes & in the snow

Why do we love ski and winter holidays in Austria so much? Because they're about more than just sport: In Austria's alpine regions, fun on the slopes meets pure snow delight, cosy mountain huts meet heartfelt hospitality. Winter at its most vibrant and soul-stirring.

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