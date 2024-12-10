The Alpbachtal region invites you to experience what Tirol really is all about: Discover living traditions and stunning mountain and lake landscapes.

Sitting between the rugged Rofan Mountains and the gentle Kitzbühel Alps, Alpbachtal is one of the most stunning nature destinations in Austria. Alpbach with its wooden houses is even considered the most beautiful village in the whole country, while nearby Rattenberg, known for its narrow streets and glass art, is another gem not to be missed.

In summer, hiking trails, swimming lakes and mountain bike trails await in the region, while the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau ski area is the go-to place for perfectly groomed slopes and the fine powder snow in winter.

The Alpbachtal Card is your all-year-round holiday companion, offering numerous discounts for attractions and activities as well as free public transport. Overnight guests receive it free of charge upon arrival at their hotels and guest houses.