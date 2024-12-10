Alpbachtal
Mountain villages, glass art and family skiing
Introduction
Sitting between the rugged Rofan Mountains and the gentle Kitzbühel Alps, Alpbachtal is one of the most stunning nature destinations in Austria. Alpbach with its wooden houses is even considered the most beautiful village in the whole country, while nearby Rattenberg, known for its narrow streets and glass art, is another gem not to be missed.
In summer, hiking trails, swimming lakes and mountain bike trails await in the region, while the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau ski area is the go-to place for perfectly groomed slopes and the fine powder snow in winter.
The Alpbachtal Card is your all-year-round holiday companion, offering numerous discounts for attractions and activities as well as free public transport. Overnight guests receive it free of charge upon arrival at their hotels and guest houses.
Meet the Alpbachtal
Top highlights
Top events
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Accessible holidays in the Alpbachtal
Your holiday in the Alpbachtal is for everyone – including visitors with limited mobility. Accessible accommodation, barrier-free hiking trails and excursion destinations make the region easy to experience for all. The Alpbachtal is one of Austria’s model regions for responsible Alpine tourism – with eco-certified accommodation, e-mobility and a focus on social sustainability.
In winter, a special highlight awaits: with monoskis, you can explore the slopes in Alpbach – accompanied by Sepp Margreiter, an experienced ski instructor who shares helpful tips and tricks. That way, you can enjoy your holiday to the fullest, with comfort and unforgettable moments.