Two women in traditional dress are waving from a wooden balcony in the Alpbachtal, surrounded by red geraniums, with a "Rooms Available" sign clearly visible.
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Alpbachtal
Mountain villages, glass art and family skiing

The Alpbachtal region invites you to experience what Tirol really is all about: Discover living traditions and stunning mountain and lake landscapes.

Sitting between the rugged Rofan Mountains and the gentle Kitzbühel Alps, Alpbachtal is one of the most stunning nature destinations in Austria. Alpbach with its wooden houses is even considered the most beautiful village in the whole country, while nearby Rattenberg, known for its narrow streets and glass art, is another gem not to be missed.

In summer, hiking trails, swimming lakes and mountain bike trails await in the region, while the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau ski area is the go-to place for perfectly groomed slopes and the fine powder snow in winter.

The Alpbachtal Card is your all-year-round holiday companion, offering numerous discounts for attractions and activities as well as free public transport. Overnight guests receive it free of charge upon arrival at their hotels and guest houses.

Quick info about Alpbachtal
Location: 140 km west of Salzburg, between Innsbruck and Kufstein
Metres above sea level:974m
Inhabitants:about 2.545 (as of 2025)
Ski area:Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau with 113 km of pistes
Holiday resorts:10
Lifts:45
Huts and mountain inns: 25
Winter hiking trails: > 100 km
Highest mountain: Wiedersberger Horn (2,025 m)
Arrival
Events

Meet the Alpbachtal

Top highlights

Top of Alpbachtal viewing platform

Village Walk Alpbach

Relax at Lake Reintalersee

Alpbachtal Hüttenjause: Enjoy the region's signature snack

Lauserland: Mountain playground with alpine coaster

Rattenberg: Where glass art is at home

Sample local delights at the Museum of Tyrolean Farmhouses

Activities in the Alpbachtal

Top events

Rattenberg Advent

November – December

A magical Christmas market awaits you: candles, torches and fire pits bathe Rattenberg in warm light. Enjoy regional delicacies and traditional Advent wine while brass bands fill the town with music.

Learn more

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Kaiserschmarren

The chopped pancakes are a long-term favourite in Austria.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

The Böglerhof 5*: Mountain spa resort

The Alpbacher 4*sup: Boutique hotel

The Alpbacherhof 4*sup: Mountain & Spa Resort

Penthouse Chalet: A luxury stay

Galtenberg Family & Wellness Resort 4*sup

Pirchnerhof 4*: Active & wellness hotel in Reith

Accessible holidays in the Alpbachtal

Your holiday in the Alpbachtal is for everyone – including visitors with limited mobility. Accessible accommodation, barrier-free hiking trails and excursion destinations make the region easy to experience for all. The Alpbachtal is one of Austria’s model regions for responsible Alpine tourism – with eco-certified accommodation, e-mobility and a focus on social sustainability.

In winter, a special highlight awaits: with monoskis, you can explore the slopes in Alpbach – accompanied by Sepp Margreiter, an experienced ski instructor who shares helpful tips and tricks. That way, you can enjoy your holiday to the fullest, with comfort and unforgettable moments.

Accessible holidays in the Alpbachtal

FAQs

The Alpbachtal is located in Tirol and is known for its 10 holiday villages:

  • Alpbach: The main village of the valley, known for its traditional wooden architecture and as the venue of the European Forum Alpbach.

  • Reith im Alpbachtal: A popular holiday destination, especially for families.

  • Brixlegg: A market town close to the Inn river and Rattenberg.

  • Münster: A village between Alpbach and the Inn valley, which is a good starting point for hikes.

  • Rattenberg: Austria's smallest town, famous for its glassblowing and well-preserved medieval old town.

  • Kramsach: Renowned for its lakes (e.g. Reintaler See) and the Tirol Farmstead Museum.

  • Brandenberg: A postcard-perfect village particularly popular for the Brandenberger Ache and its nature experiences.

  • Radfeld, Breitenbach am Inn and Kundl: All three villages are suitable for cycling tours and hikes.

Here are our recommendations:

  • Village Walk Alpbach: On this tour, you'll walk in the footsteps of the philosophers and masterminds that shaped Alpbach.

  • Reintalersee Kramsach: One of the warmest swimming lakes in Tirol and a paradise for nature lovers.

  • Alpbachtal Hüttenjause: The "Hüttenjause" is a must-try when spending a holiday in Alpbachtal. The traditional snack typically includes locally produced haymilk cheese, bacon, breads, spreads and a shot of schnapps. Mountain inns and huts all around the region offer it along with other regional delights - the perfect pitstop when on a hike.

  • Rattenberg: A charming historic town famous for its centuries-old art of glassblowing.

  • Top of Alpbachtal mountain station: Enjoy a panoramic view of the Kitzbühel Alps and the Rofan mountains from almost 2,000 m.

  • Bake a "Prügeltorte" at the Tirol Farmstead Museum: The local treat is the Tyrolean version of a spit cake baked over an open fire.

Here are seven highlights that are particularly suitable for families in summer and winter:

  • Alpbachtaler Lauser-Sauser: A spectacular toboggan run on rails that operates all year, including in winter.

  • Lauserland on the Wiedersbergerhorn: A large adventure playground.

  • Juppi Zauberwald in Reith im Alpbachtal: A themed hiking trail where children can playfully discover nature.

  • Mountain bike tours: There are many family-friendly mountain bike trails throughout the Alpbachtal.

  • Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau: The ski resort has numerous beginner slopes and children's areas. The ski schools also offer special courses for children.

  • Tobogganing in Inneralpbach: The toboggan runs in Alpbachtal are great fun for families.

  • Snowshoe hikes for families: The Alpbachtal offers guided snowshoe hikes suitable for all levels and ages.

Two ski resorts await you in the Alpbachtal, offering plenty of variety together:

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau:
114 kilometres of slopes with wide, perfectly groomed runs connecting the two valleys. The area is known for being especially family-friendly and features modern lift systems that are largely barrier-free. A special highlight: accessible winter sports with Sepp Margreiter – during monoski lessons, both beginners and advanced skiers receive valuable tips from an experienced instructor.

Reither Kogel in Reith im Alpbachtal:
A small, easy-to-navigate ski area with accessible entry points – ideal for children and beginners. In the evenings, you can even enjoy night skiing on its slopes.

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

The Alpbachtal Card is your inclusive guest card, which you receive free of charge when you check in. In summer, it gives you free rides on the mountain lifts, access to clear bathing lakes, mobility with the regional bus, and a variety of family activities. In winter, you can use the ski bus, explore cross-country trails, go snowshoeing, or enjoy atmospheric torch-lit hikes.

Alpbachtal Card

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