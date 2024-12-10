Green alpine meadow with rocky stone in foreground, coniferous forests and mountain ranges under blue sky.
  1. Homepage
  2. Destinations in Austria
  3. Regions

Austria's Most Beautiful Regions
By the water, in the mountains, amidst nature, historic charm, or urban flair.

Holidays by crystal-clear lakes or in the Alps, original, traditional, culinary or with urban flair. What are you looking for in Austria's regions?

Whatever your dream holiday looks like, Austria's regions offer a diverse mix of landscapes, character, culture, and experiences. Finding your favourite spot will be a breeze.

The Salzkammergut, Altaussee, and Traunsee are perfect for those who love both lakes and mountains. Ötztal, Stubaital, and Wilder Kaiser cater to fans of Alpine lifestyle. In South Styria, you can savour wine and nature, while the Wachau along the Danube enchants with its historic villages. Steyr impresses with its old town, and Bad Gastein blends Alpine charm with urban flair.

Alpine Regions

In the Alps, rugged peaks meet gentle alpine meadows, laced with clear streams and paths inviting you to hike, cycle or simply pause in nature. Each region has its own rhythm, balancing activity with relaxation.

Kitzbühel

World-famous ski and winter sports destination. Popular for hiking and mountain bike tours in summer. Charming old town, upscale flair for all those who love Alpine chic.

Holidays in Kitzbühel

Zillertal

Climbing rocky cliffs, skiing on powdery slopes, and hiking to rustic mountain huts – the Zillertal offers unforgettable holiday adventures in the heart of nature.

Holidays in the Zillertal

Regions by the water

Lakes, rivers and wide shoreline landscapes shape Austria’s water regions. Whether swimming, hiking past mountain lakes or cycling along the Danube, nature, calm and outdoor adventure come together here for a distinctive experience.

Traunsee-Almtal

One of the most beautiful lakes in Austria, surrounded by impressive mountains. Hiking, swimming, magnificent views and regional fish specialties are the highlights.

Holidays at Lake Traunsee

Bad Ischl

Charming spa town in the Salzkammergut with historical flair. Ideal for relaxing walks in the Kaiserpark and visits to the Kaiservilla.

Holidays in Bad Ischl

Danube Region

Discover the fascinating river landscape, impressive surrounding nature and picturesque villages.

Holidays by the Danube

Cultural and culinary regions

Historic old towns, museums, regional specialities and charming cafés blend culture, flavour and a touch of urban style into Austria’s distinctive way of life.

Bregenzerwald

In the Bregenzerwald, sustainable construction meets a way of life in harmony with nature.

Holidays in the Bregenzerwald

Regions of nature, hills and forests

Rolling hills, quiet forests and traditional villages shape these upland landscapes, offering fresh air, peaceful trails and plenty of space to walk, cycle and unwind in nature.

Mühlviertel

A quiet, unspoilt region with rolling hills, forests and charming villages. Perfect for hiking and cycling in secluded nature.

Holidays in the Mühlviertel

Vienna Woods

UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and natural jewel, offers hiking trails, historic monasteries, charming vineyards and leisure activities. Culture meets nature!

Holidays in the Vienna Woods

Wildschönau

This quiet high valley in the Kitzbühel Alps offers varied nature experiences, fresh mountain air and warm hospitality – an inviting place to unwind.

Holidays in the Wildschönau

FAQ

Popular Alpine areas include the Ötztal, Zillertal and Stubaital in Tirol, the Montafon in Vorarlberg, and Obertauern or Saalbach Hinterglemm in the SalzburgerLand. They are ideal for hiking, skiing and all kinds of alpine adventures.

Austria offers many family-friendly areas full of nature, mountains and outdoor fun. Favourites include the Alpbachtal and Wilder Kaiser in Tirol, Schladming-Dachstein in Styria, and the Hochkönig region in the SalzburgerLand.

The Wachau with its vineyards and monasteries, the South Styrian Wine Road, and towns such as Bad Ischl, Villach and Bad Gastein blend culture and culinary enjoyment in a special way.

The Waldviertel and the Vienna Woods in Lower Austria, as well as the Mühlviertel in Upper Austria, offer tranquil landscapes for anyone seeking quiet forests, open countryside and gentle nature experiences.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers