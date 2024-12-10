Person sitting on chair in front of modern wooden building on green meadow, sunset behind hills in background.
  1. Homepage
  2. Destinations in Austria
  3. Regions
  4. Bregenzerwald

Bregenzerwald in Vorarlberg
Mountain cheese, wooden architecture, and nature.

Centuries-old timber craftsmanship meets modern architecture – in harmony with nature, accompanied by regional cuisine, nature experiences and outdoor concerts.

Anyone visiting Vorarlberg will notice it straight away: In the Bregenzerwald, building is done differently. Centuries-old houses showcasing traditional wood craftsmanship stand alongside modern wooden structures with expansive windows. Whether private homes, museums, or nurseries, they all share one thing: they’re made of wood. Often spruce, fir, elm, or beech, and always crafted with meticulous attention to detail. It’s a delight to wander through the villages and uncover these architectural gems.

You can look forward to more than just creative architecture and design: There’s also exceptional cuisine and breathtaking natural experiences. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and mountain biking in summer, or skiing, winter hiking, and cross-country skiing in winter.

Quick guide to the Bregenzerwald
Location:region in Vorarlberg from Lake Constance to the Großes Walsertal valley
Villages:23
Inhabitants:about 32.000 (as of 2023)
Types of cheese:approx. 50 different varieties
Hiking trails:1,500 km / 932 miles of signposted hiking trails
Ski areas:14
Arrival
Events

The Bregenzerwald and Großes Walsertal Guest Card is your "ticket" to a world of mountain adventures and indulgent experiences. It offers unlimited rides on cable cars and access to eco-friendly public buses.

Meet the Bregenzerwald

Top highlights

Forest excursions and exercise in the forest

Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg and Hohenems

Mountain cheese dairy in Schoppernau

Metzler dairy in Egg

Löwen Alpine distillery and bar

Nazes Hus inn in Mellau

Activities in the Bregenzerwald

Top events

Events in the Bregenzerwald

01/01/2026 – 31/12/2026
various locations

The Bregenzerwald offers a wide range of activities for all ages.

Learn more

Unique places to stay

Hotel Krone in Au: 4*, sky-spa, natural bathing lake

Sporthotel Krone in Schoppernau: Sports on your doorstep

Hotel Post in Bezau: 4*sup, wellness break

Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau: sustainable enjoyment

Hotel Gasthof Krone in Hittisau: 4*

Hotel Gasthof Hirschen in Schwarzenberg: Bathing house

Hotel Tannahof in Au: Design meets enjoyment

Fuchsegg Eco Lodge: Sustainable delights

Valley meadows to Alpine pastures

Three-stage farming

In the Bregenzerwald, cheese reflects the landscape itself. The region’s 15 valley dairies produce the famous mountain and Alpine cheese – robust, aromatic and full of character. Each summer, more than 200 tonnes are made on over 60 Alpine pastures, with every wheel shaped by nature’s rhythm. From May to October, cows graze on herb-rich meadows; in winter they eat air-dried hay from the valley – simple and pure.

A unique feature is the three-stage farming system, listed as national UNESCO intangible cultural heritage in 2011. In spring and autumn, the animals move to the Vorsäße, intermediate pastures at about 900 metres. Summer is spent on the high pastures, where the air is clear and the herbs are most aromatic. This cycle defines both the cheese and daily life in the Bregenzerwald – a quiet balance between people, animals and nature.

Genussregion Bregenzerwald

FAQs

The Bregenzerwald is located in Vorarlberg and is easy to reach:

By plane: via Zurich, Munich or Friedrichshafen airports
By train: to Bregenz or Dornbirn, then continue by bus
By car: via the A14, exit Dornbirn-Nord
By bus: regular connections from Bregenz and Dornbirn

Tip: With the Bregenzerwald & Großes Walsertal Guest Card, many bus routes are free to use.

The Bregenzerwald region is located in Austria in the state of Vorarlberg and stretches eastwards from Lake Constance. It borders the Kleinwalsertal and the Großes Walsertal to the south. Roughly 32,000 people live in its 23 villages:

Alberschwende, Bezau, Bizau, Damüls, Doren, Egg, Hittisau, Krumbach, Langen, Langenegg, Lingenau, Mellau, Reuthe, Riefensberg, Schnepfau, Schoppernau, Schröcken, Schwarzenberg, Sibratsgfäll, Sulzberg, Warth.

The Bregenzerwald is renowned for its contemporary wooden architecture, traditional craftsmanship, and sustainable landscape management through the three-tier farming system (valley – mountain pastures – alpine meadows). Visitors can enjoy a mix of outstanding culinary experiences, architectural and design highlights, and the natural beauty of the region. In summer, activities include hiking, cycling, and mountain biking, while winter offers skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, ski touring, and cross-country skiing.

You can discover fine Alpine and dairy products along the KäseStrasse, which features around 60 local cheese varieties – or in the cheese cellar in Lingenau. You can also experience the art of distilling at the Bergbrennerei Löwen, located in its namesake listed historic inn. Guided tours, on-farm tastings and visits to small farm shops complete this culinary journey.

In inns and restaurants, you’ll find regional classics such as the popular Käsknöpfle, as well as creative cuisine – for example the #wildeweiber menus at the Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau, Restaurant Krone in Hittisau or Restaurant Hirschen in Schwarzenberg.

More about the culinary Bregenzerwald

Anyone who travels to Vorarlberg will immediately notice: building styles in the Bregenzerwald are unique. Centuries-old houses showcasing traditional wooden craftsmanship stand alongside modern timber constructions with expansive windows.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers