Two hikers with backpacks at a mountain lake, rocky peaks and alpine hut in the background, blue sky.
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East Tirol
A natural paradise shaped by mountains, winter sports and the national park.

Where the Großglockner and Großvenediger seem to touch the sky: between Lienz and Matrei, mountains, huts and nature inspire year-round, in summer and winter.

East Tirol is a place where the Alps still breathe. Between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites lies a land of contrasts – rugged yet gentle. More than 260 peaks above 3,000 metres, including the Großglockner and Großvenediger, create a backdrop that captivates hikers, climbers and ski tourers alike.

Travelling here means feeling space instead of crowds, authenticity instead of staging. In summer, mountain trails lead to clear lakes and quiet huts; in winter, cross-country tracks and slopes sparkle in the sunlight. In Lienz, Alpine landscapes blend with a southern way of life, while Matrei and Kals open up views of the highest summits. East Tirol is a place where nature still sets the pace – and every moment feels genuine.

Quick facts about East Tirol
Location: in the south-west of Austria, Tirol
Highest-lying village:Obertilliach (1,450 m)
Population: approx. 49,000 (as of 2025)
Mountains: 266 peaks above 3,000 metres
Long-distance hiking trails:21
Cross-country ski trails: 400 km
Ski areas:5
Highest mountain:Großglockner (3,798 m; the summit belongs to Carinthia)
Getting there
Events

With the Osttirol Card (available for a fee), you can enjoy many attractions in East Tirol at no extra cost.

Meet East Tirol

Top highlights

Sunshine city Lienz: small town with a Mediterranean touch

Großglockner: Austria's highest mountain at 3,798 metres

Bruck Castle: Lienz’s city museum, 750 years old

Gem Lake Triestach: East Tirol’s only natural swimming lake

Pustertal High Road: from Abfaltersbach to Leisach

Heinfels Castle: the largest hilltop castle in East Tirol

Oberhauser stone pine forest: Largest in the Eastern Alps

Jagdhausalm: one of Austria’s oldest alpine pastures

Dorfertal: an alpine valley with a scenic gorge

Obertilliach cross-country & biathlon centre: 60 km trails

Activities in East Tirol

Long-distance trail along the river

The Iseltrail 

A long-distance trail full of water wonders – 75 kilometres of natural beauty along the last free-flowing glacial river in the Alps. In five stages, it leads from the sunny Dolomite town of Lienz to the arctic glacier mouth in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The route runs through floodplain forests and gorges and past waterfalls – always accompanied by the sound of the Isel, sometimes gentle, sometimes wild.

The first two stages offer an easy warm-up, followed by steeper ascents and a touch of Alpine adventure. Ideal for nature lovers, leisure hikers and families with active children. The Iseltrail – a route that refreshes, inspires and leaves a lasting impression.

Explore the Iseltrail
Central Europe: Largest national park

Nationalpark Hohe Tauern

Hohe Tauern National Park is a place of extraordinary natural power – vast, wild and full of life. Across 1,856 square kilometres, including 611 in East Tirol, the Alps reveal their most authentic character. More than 300 peaks above 3,000 metres, 342 glaciers, emerald mountain lakes and thundering waterfalls shape a landscape of remarkable beauty. Three-quarters of the area is strictly protected, providing a refuge where plants and wildlife can thrive undisturbed.

This wilderness can be experienced up close in the Defereggental, in Matrei, Kals am Großglockner, Virgen and Prägraten am Großvenediger. Ibex and bearded vultures appear along the way, and edelweiss blooms between the rocks. Those keen to explore the secrets of the high Alps can join the park rangers on guided tours – a chance to see how precious true natural landscapes are. Hohe Tauern National Park: a world that endures, even as everything else changes.

Nationalpark Hohe Tauern

Top events

Unique places to stay

Hotel Goldried in Matrei: located right on the ski slope

Gannerhof in Innervillgraten: 4-toque cuisine

harry’s home Lienz: Hotel & apartments with charming design

Hotel Rauter in Matrei: 4* and 2 Gault Millau toques

Outside in Matrei: Nature hotel, 4*sup

Almfamilyhotel Scherer in Obertilliach: 4*sup

Gradonna Mountain Resort in Kals: 4*sup

Dolomiten Residenz Sporthotel Sillian: 4*sup

Holidays for everyone

Sustainability and accessibility in East Tirol

In East Tirol, consideration comes first – for nature, for people and for what endures. Sustainability here means enjoying regional products, travelling responsibly and experiencing genuine authenticity. Accessible travel also plays an important role: many trails, accommodations and attractions are designed so that everyone can enjoy them. This makes a holiday in East Tirol an experience that brings people together – mindful, thoughtful and open to all.

Accessible AttractionsSustainable Travel

FAQs

East Tirol lies in the south-west of Austria, in the province of Tirol – separated from North Tirol by SalzburgerLand and South Tyrol. The region borders Carinthia and Italy and is framed by impressive mountain ranges such as the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites.

Popular destinations include the sunny Dolomite town of Lienz, the Defereggental, Matrei in Osttirol, Kals am Großglockner and the idyllic Villgratental. Each place has its own character – from culturally vibrant to quietly rooted in nature.

East Tirol offers remarkable variety: hiking, mountaineering, biking, skiing or simply enjoying nature. Culture enthusiasts can explore museums, castles and traditional festivals. Food lovers can try regional specialities such as Osttiroler Schlipfkrapfen or alpine cheese.

East Tirol has focused on gentle travel, regional value chains and environmentally friendly mobility for many years. Many businesses use renewable energy and offer holidays that work in harmony with nature – honest, mindful and forward-looking.

Yes! East Tirol is perfect for relaxed family holidays in nature. Children can enjoy adventures among mountains, alpine pastures and lakes – without crowds and with plenty of space to explore. Many accommodations and attractions are designed especially with families in mind.

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