Gastein in SalzburgerLand
Thermal spas, mountain adventures and skiing - full of energy between relaxation and experience
Introduction
In the three main towns of the Gastein Valley, Alpine life can be experienced in many ways throughout the year: Bad Gastein impresses with its Belle Époque architecture and roaring waterfalls. Bad Hofgastein offers family-friendly trails, bike parks and small mountain lakes. Around Dorfgastein, you’ll find quiet Alpine paths, historic mills and regional cuisine.
Active holidaymakers can explore more than 600 km of hiking trails – from themed routes and the Gastein Trail to leisurely bike tours and refreshing mountain lakes. Families enjoy varied programmes including gold panning, climbing and play areas. Dining ranges from gourmet cuisine to traditional mountain dishes, often with spectacular views. Gastein's thermal water, known for its soothing properties, is used in many treatments. And in winter, Gastein becomes a sports and nature paradise with skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking and tobogganing offering plenty of variety.
The Gastein Card comes with free-of-charge tours, reduced entrance fees for thermal spas, and up to 50% reduction for cable cars and various experiences. The SalzburgerLand Card offers free entrance to more than 190 attractions.
Meet Gastein
Top highlights
Thermal spas and wellness in Gastein
The hot thermal water emerges from the springs after a centuries-long natural cycle, enriched with valuable minerals and an ideal radon content. At the Felsentherme Bad Gastein, you immerse yourself in this revitalising thermal water, surrounded by natural rock walls and four different spa areas. With views of the surrounding mountains and the warmth of the water, the experience becomes a moment of pure calm.
The Alpentherme Bad Hofgastein offers water experiences, sauna sessions and quiet retreat areas – relaxing for both body and mind. Whether you’re an active traveller unwinding after a day in the mountains or simply seeking peace and quiet, Gastein’s thermal spas are the place for regeneration and a sensory wellness experience in the heart of the Hohe Tauern.
Recharge your energy and vitality in Gastein
In the Gastein Valley, nature, movement and revitalisation come together to create a special experience. During forest bathing, you feel the invigorating effect of the woods on body and mind, helping you recharge with fresh energy: walk mindfully through nature, breathe deeply and leave everyday life behind.
Yoga in the Gastein mountains combines gentle activation with the power of the Alps, strengthening balance and inner calm. Whether you’re seeking a mindful retreat or recovery after outdoor activities, Gastein offers space for relaxation and new energy right in the heart of nature.
Top events
Unique places to stay
Sustainability in Gastein
In the Gastein Valley, holidays with a clear conscience are easy: the region promotes environmentally friendly mobility, such as arrival via the historic Tauernbahn car shuttle, a well-developed public transport network and local e-mobility options.
The use of thermal water for heat recovery also reflects Gastein’s commitment to sustainable thinking and action. The hot spring water is not only used for bathing and wellness but also for heating hotels and public buildings. This saves valuable energy and allows guests to enjoy the thermal spas while resources are conserved at the same time – sustainability and wellbeing go hand in hand here.