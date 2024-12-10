Family time on the Hochkönig – hiking in summer, skiing in winter. And wherever you go, nature experiences are always paired with great regional cuisine.

The Hochkönig region stands for true Alpine culture, regional cuisine and warm, family-friendly hospitality. The villages of Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach are surrounded by impressive mountain scenery, where outdoor activities and culinary enjoyment go hand in hand – a holiday that leaves a lasting impression. Sustainability, tranquillity and authentic encounters make experiences on the Hochkönig genuinely special.

In summer, life moves outdoors: onto hiking trails and mountain peaks, across Alpine pastures by MTB or e-bike, or on herb walks through fragrant meadows. Many end the day in a mountain hut, enjoying regional dishes. The HochkönigCard adds plenty of options – from mountain lifts to outdoor pools. When winter arrives, the region becomes part of Ski amadé: 120 kilometres of pistes, 34 lifts and plenty of space for families, skiers and those who simply enjoy the mountains. Whether on the legendary Königstour or stopping off at a cosy hut – nature, family and good food come together here in every season.