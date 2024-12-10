Hochkönig in SalzburgerLand
Family holidays with Alpine hikes, skiing and relaxed enjoyment in the mountains
Introduction
The Hochkönig region stands for true Alpine culture, regional cuisine and warm, family-friendly hospitality. The villages of Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach are surrounded by impressive mountain scenery, where outdoor activities and culinary enjoyment go hand in hand – a holiday that leaves a lasting impression. Sustainability, tranquillity and authentic encounters make experiences on the Hochkönig genuinely special.
In summer, life moves outdoors: onto hiking trails and mountain peaks, across Alpine pastures by MTB or e-bike, or on herb walks through fragrant meadows. Many end the day in a mountain hut, enjoying regional dishes. The HochkönigCard adds plenty of options – from mountain lifts to outdoor pools. When winter arrives, the region becomes part of Ski amadé: 120 kilometres of pistes, 34 lifts and plenty of space for families, skiers and those who simply enjoy the mountains. Whether on the legendary Königstour or stopping off at a cosy hut – nature, family and good food come together here in every season.
The HochkönigCard offers many included services and discounts for mountain lifts, outdoor pools and other activities in Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach.
Meet Hochkönig
Top highlights
Top events
Hochkönig Gourmet Mile
In Hochkönig, every season has its own flavour. Between sky and Alpine meadows, forests and peaks, the region’s cuisine is both deeply rooted in tradition and open to fresh ideas. Nature becomes the pantry here. Whether in the valley with a modern Alpine vibe or high on the ridge with wide-open views – enjoyment in Hochkönig always comes with a sense of freedom.
Restaurants in the valley with views of the Hochkönig panorama, Alpine huts in the mountains and gourmet recommendations.
Ski amadé pistes and Alpine gourmet stops combine winter adventures with regional cuisine.
Regional Alpine specialities with panoramic views, and local delicacies in the valley’s restaurants.
Explore mountains and valleys by bike, enjoy regional products in mountain huts, take in the panorama and feel close to nature.
Fresh, regional cuisine for families and foodies – local, seasonal and sustainable
Unique places to stay
Sustainable experiences in Hochkönig
The Hochkönig region shows what sustainable holidays can look like: on herbal hikes across 13 Alpine pastures, you collect fresh plants, learn how they’re used in cooking or as medicinal herbs, and enjoy hearty soups right on the mountain. In winter, snowshoe hikes, guided ski tours and toboggan runs away from the pistes offer quiet moments in nature. Culture and tradition can be experienced at festivals and craft demonstrations in Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach. Places of strength – from peaceful mountain lakes to scenic viewpoints – invite you to pause in unspoilt nature. And hiking and ski buses provide climate-friendly mobility.
Each of these sustainable experiences helps protect nature, maintain trails and keep the region vibrant for future generations.