Montafon in Vorarlberg
Mountain holidays: Rustic villages, hiking and skiing in the Silvretta mountain range
Introduction
Pause for a moment and absorb your surroundings. The Montafon offers a glimpse into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged peaks you'll discover lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.
Wild, romantic landscapes, perfectly groomed pistes and stunning ski tours make winter in the Montafon a paradise for mountain lovers. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon ranges in southern Vorarlberg impress with altitudes above 3,000 metres, snow-covered forests and slopes of all difficulty levels.
Almost unique in the Alpine region are the Maisäße – farming areas situated between 1,200 and 1,600 metres above sea level. In the past, families moved up to the Maisäß in summer, then further to the Alpine pastures, and later back down through the Maisäß to the valley. This special form of Alpine farming, and the way of life associated with it, continue to shape the landscape and its people today.
Meet the Montafon
Top highlights
Top events
Sura Kees: Montafon's signature cheese
The Montafon Sura Kees can be fresh, spicy or tangy. The cheese specialty made from sour milk has been produced locally since the 12th century. This means that the Montafon region has one of the longest cheese-making traditions in the Alps.
Sura Kees is used to prepare Bŏlma-Nodla, a dessert that can be enjoyed savoury or sweet, or the Montafon Keesknöpfli, traditionally served in a wooden bowl with apple sauce on the side.
Unique places to stay
Traditional Alpine pastures in the Montafon region
The so-called Maisäß - agricultural land around 1,200 to 1,600 meters above sea level - are a rare sight in the Alps. In the past, entire families moved to the Maisäß in summer, then further up the mountains and back to the valley via the Maisäß. This form of alpine farming shaped the local life and landscape.