The alpine region around the Dachstein Glacier is alive with activity – from hiking and winter sports to family holidays rich in nature and enjoyment.

Between the steep southern walls of the Dachstein, the untamed Schladminger Tauern and the mighty Grimming Massif, the Schladming-Dachstein region unfolds all its alpine diversity. More than 300 mountain lakes sparkle here, 1,000 springs bubble up, and ten waterfalls plunge into the valley – a landscape that moves and inspires.

Whether hiking in Ramsau, exploring the Dachstein Glacier or enjoying winter sports on the region's legendary slopes, your holiday combines freedom, nature and pure enjoyment in a unique way. Families discover gentle trails and adventures in the clear mountain air, while active travellers find challenges among rock and firn. In summer, mountain bikers are drawn to alpine trails and crystal-clear lakes; in winter, skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking take centre stage. Schladming-Dachstein is a region where Austria's natural world takes the spotlight – and where you're right in the middle when movement, alpine cuisine and joie de vivre become one.