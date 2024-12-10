Four hikers at a mountain lake with green alpine meadows and mountain peaks in the background, alpine hut visible.
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Schladming-Dachstein in Styria
Alpine holidays: Hiking, winter sport, and that feeling of freedom

The alpine region around the Dachstein Glacier is alive with activity – from hiking and winter sports to family holidays rich in nature and enjoyment.

Between the steep southern walls of the Dachstein, the untamed Schladminger Tauern and the mighty Grimming Massif, the Schladming-Dachstein region unfolds all its alpine diversity. More than 300 mountain lakes sparkle here, 1,000 springs bubble up, and ten waterfalls plunge into the valley – a landscape that moves and inspires.

Whether hiking in Ramsau, exploring the Dachstein Glacier or enjoying winter sports on the region's legendary slopes, your holiday combines freedom, nature and pure enjoyment in a unique way. Families discover gentle trails and adventures in the clear mountain air, while active travellers find challenges among rock and firn. In summer, mountain bikers are drawn to alpine trails and crystal-clear lakes; in winter, skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking take centre stage. Schladming-Dachstein is a region where Austria's natural world takes the spotlight – and where you're right in the middle when movement, alpine cuisine and joie de vivre become one.

Quick info about Schladming-Dachstein
Location:between the southern walls of the Dachstein, Schladminger Tauern and the Grimming massif
Highest point: Ramsau am Dachstein (1.135m)
Inhabitants:about 33.473 (as of 2024)
Places in the region:13
Natural bodies of water:300 mountain lakes, 1.000 springs and 100 waterfalls
Ski mountains:9
Long-distance hiking trails:5
Highest mountain:Dachstein (2.995m)
Arrival
Events

You'll get the summer and autumn card at one of the marked accommodation providers on the day of your arrival from your first overnight.

Meet the Schladming-Dachstein region

Top highlights

Lake Steirischer Bodensee: Waterfall trail, Hans-Wödl hut

Castle Trautenfels: Place of power with Grimming views

Riesach falls: Hiking trail to the biggest Styrian waterfall

Sölktäler nature park: Relaxation and sports in nature

Dachstein glacier: Adventure and enjoyment on 2.700 m

4-mountains ski area: Skiing on 123km of slopes

Ramsau am Dachstein: Cross-country skiing & hiking

Activities in the Schladming-Dachstein region

Worlds of ice & dizzying heights

Dachstein Glacier World

Take the panoramic cable car up to the Dachstein Glacier, where ice, sky and silence meet. At the top, a world of exciting experiences awaits – from the Stairway to Heaven and the suspension bridge to the Stairway to Nothingness and the Skywalk, where the valley stretches far below and the mountains feel close enough to touch.

Inside the mountain, the Ice Palace leads through glittering tunnels of ice that have formed over thousands of years – a fascinating journey into the heart of the glacier.

In between, there are moments to pause and enjoy: a sunrise breakfast with panoramic views or a sunset dinner in the glacier restaurant. The Dachstein is a place where nature, adventure and awareness come together.

Dachstein Glacier World

Top events

Culinary events

1/1/2026 – 31/12/2026
Schladming Dachstein

Whether it's spring, summer, autumn or winter – in the Schladming-Dachstein region, enjoyment is the focus all year round. Numerous food festivals and farmers' markets invite you to taste, discover and simply linger.

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First-class gastronomy

Alpine cuisine and top-notch-restaurants

Whether in summer or winter, the mountain huts of the Schladming-Dachstein region serve dishes deeply rooted in tradition yet full of surprising twists. A perfect example is the local speciality Ennstaler Steirerkas, creatively reinterpreted here in new ways. Leading the way is award-winning chef Richard Rauch, who, together with local chefs, shows how modern alpine cuisine can taste today – authentic, bold and full of character.

Beyond the mountain pastures, the region's culinary diversity continues: numerous restaurants, inns and traditional taverns invite you to explore a creative world of flavours – from hearty classics to refined gourmet creations. This is how the region tastes: genuine, surprising and with a touch of alpine freedom.

Alpine Cuisine by Richard RauchHaute-cuisine restaurants

Unique places to stay

Nature and wellness hotel Höflehner: 4*sup

Aktive and wellness hotel Falkensteiner: 4*sup

Hotel Schwaigerhof: 4*sup, ski-in ski-out

Hotel and restaurant Planaihof: 4*, directly on the slopes

Hotel Annelies and Chalet: 4*, Ramsau am Dachstein

Kinderhotel Stegerhof: 4*, in Donnersbachtal

Wellness hotel Schütterhof: 4*, in Rohrmoos

Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn: 5*, in Aigen

Accessible experiences

Holidays for special requirements

Holidays, mountain adventures, time in nature – in Schladming-Dachstein, all of this is possible for everyone. The sun bathes the mountains in golden light, and everyday life fades somewhere between summit and valley. One deep breath – and life feels lighter. Ready for adventure?

How about a day on a mono- or bi-ski, guided by experienced instructors? Or an accessible rafting trip on the River Enns? You could even experience the feeling of freedom up close while climbing or flying through the air on the Flying Fox. In Schladming-Dachstein, inclusion is a way of life – genuine, warm and effortless. Together with the association Freizeit PSO, unforgettable holiday moments are created here that make barriers disappear. For everyone who wants to feel alive – without compromise.

Barrier-free holidaysFreizeit-PSO

FAQs

The region lies in Styria, between the southern walls of the Dachstein, the Schladminger Tauern and the Grimming Massif.

Around the Dachstein Glacier, the alpine region shows its active side – with hiking, winter sports and family holidays full of nature and enjoyment. Here are our top tips:

The region is perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers and those who enjoy life’s pleasures. There are offers for everyone – including accessible options – ranging from family walks and action sports to nature experiences and culinary enjoyment.

The Sommercard offers free or discounted admission to attractions, leisure activities, family-friendly experiences, and sports options – including cable cars and public transport.

In summer, the alpine region offers countless opportunities for hiking to mountain lakes, waterfalls and gorges, as well as climbing and biking. In winter, Ramsau am Dachstein is a paradise for cross-country skiers, and the entire region boasts excellent skiing and winter hiking opportunities. Night tobogganing on the Hochwurzen is also highly recommended.

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