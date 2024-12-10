Mirror-calm mountain lake with wooden hut on shore, sun star over mountain peak, coniferous trees, clear sky.
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Zillertal
Hiking and family holidays in the Alps

Climbing rocky cliffs, skiing on powdery slopes, and hiking to rustic mountain huts – the Zillertal offers unforgettable holiday adventures in the heart of nature.

The Zillertal is one of the most active regions in the Tirolean Alps, thanks to its unique landscape. Surrounded by numerous peaks over 3,000 metres – with the Hochfeiler as the highest summit – the valley is considered the birthplace of Alpine mountaineering. Breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Zillertal Alps High Mountain Nature Park with its over 80 glaciers, remain largely untouched to this day.

The distinctive mountain scenery of the Zillertal can be explored in countless ways. In summer, enjoy hikes across idyllic Alpine meadows, climbing rugged cliffs, or biking alongside rushing streams. In winter, four ski resorts and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the sparkling snow await. This unique blend of untamed nature and thrilling activities makes every day in the Zillertal an adventure.

Brief guide to the Zillertal
location:40 km / 25 miles east of Innsbruck
elevation:520 m / 1706 m above sealevel
inhabitants:ca. 35,000 (2024)
highest peak:Hochfeiler (3,509 m)

An overview of all the benefits of the Zillertal Activcard.

Getting there
Events

Meet the Zillertal

Top highlights

Hut-to-hut adventure on the Berliner Höhenweg

Nature's Ice Palace: A world of eternal ice

Thermal Spa Zillertal: Relaxation and water fun for all ages

Fichtenschloss: An adventure playground in the treetops

Spannagel Cave: Explore the unique marble cavern

Harakiri: The steepest slope in the Zillertal

Activities in the Zillertal

Top events

Tips for gourmets

Excellent inns and rustic huts in the Zillertal serve regional specialities, including Zillertaler Krapfen. These are either savoury or sweet, filled with jam.

Another local delicacy is Melchermuas, a sweet dish made from wheat flour, butter, milk, and berries, which was traditionally served to herders on the Alpine pastures.

Recipes

Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

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Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

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Unique places to stay

Hotel das Kaltenbach 4*: Nature hotel

Wöscherhof 4*sup: Gourmet cuisine in Uderns

MalisGarten Green Spa Hotel 5*sup: Adults only

Hotel Sieghard 4*: Compact and cosy

DasPosthotel 5*: Boutique hotel in Zell am Ziller

Alpinahotel Fügen 4*sup: Family retreat

Excursions, cable cars, hiking trails

Accessible Zillertal

In the Zillertal, sustainability and accessibility go hand in hand. Wheelchair-accessible hotels and holiday apartments ensure freedom of movement, while barrier-free hiking trails and guided tours offer new perspectives on the landscape.

Skiing, cycling and even tandem paragliding with Wheels4Flying are also possible – thanks to specialised equipment and trained pilots. This makes the Zillertal a place full of natural experiences for everyone.

Accessible holidays in the Zillertal

FAQs

The Zillertal consists of 25 municipalities that stretch along the Ziller River, offering a variety of recreational opportunities and cultural experiences. A selection of places that belong to the Zillertal:

Mayrhofen: Those seeking a sporting challenge cannot miss Actionberg Penken. Here, Austria's steepest ski slope awaits the bravest: the legendary Harakiri run with up to 78% gradient.

Gerlos: Gerlos offers a wide range of activities year-round, with a focus on winter sports. The ski area stands out with 147 kilometres of slopes and 52 lifts up to 2,500 metres in altitude. In summer, the town delights with outdoor activities in nature.

Fügen-Kaltenbach: The small ski area at Spieljoch is particularly family-friendly, featuring a fun park, fun slope, toboggan run, and wide pistes. In summer, the holiday region is a mountain paradise with an authentic village character.

Tux-Finkenberg: At 3,250 metres, winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy a breathtaking mountain panorama. In summer, visitors explore picturesque alpine meadows and crystal-clear mountain lakes or embark on one of the many hiking routes.

The Zillertal in Tirol offers both action and seclusion. Culinary and Alpine delights. Joyful fun for children and thrilling adventures. Hiking, biking, climbing on towering 3,000-metre peaks – even golfing and summer glacier excursions.

The Zillertaler Krapfen are a traditional speciality from the Zillertal in Tirol. Known for their savoury or sweet fillings and distinctive preparation method, they are a beloved treat enjoyed by both locals and visitors, and are served throughout Tirol.

Arena Coaster: Fun and action on the summer toboggan run. Speeding downhill for 1,500 metres with exciting curves and steep sections.

Fichtenschloss: Located in Zell am Ziller, Fichtenschloss is an adventure playground made of spruce wood, featuring several towers and offering a great view of the surrounding area.

Nature Ice Palace: Visitors explore impressive ice formations, stalactites, and a frozen waterfall. The boat ride on the glacier lake is a special highlight for the whole family.

Zillertal Railway: The historic Zillertal Railway connects Mayrhofen with Jenbach, offering a nostalgic ride through the valley. The authentic wagons and steam locomotive create a unique experience that takes you back in time.

Zillertal High Road: This picturesque panoramic road winds through the stunning mountain landscape of the Zillertal, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks.

With the Zillertal Activcard, you can enjoy free mountain lift rides, swimming lakes, public transport and more. It’s ideal for active families and leisure seekers – especially in summer.

Zillertal Activcard

In winter, the Zillertal in Tirol transforms into a true skier’s paradise: over 540 km of slopes, modern cable cars and the Hintertux Glacier guarantee snow fun at altitudes of up to 3,250 metres. Off the slopes, you’ll find toboggan runs, winter hiking trails, cross-country tracks and cosy huts serving Tirolean specialities.

Winter in the Zillertal

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