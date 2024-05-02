Pleasure Hiking in Austria
To Alpine pastures, lakes and wine
How about starting the day with an alpine breakfast at 2,000 metres? Savouring a freshwater fish on a lakeside terrace at sunset? Or indulging in a traditional ‘Heurigen’ snack at a rustic wine tavern? Austria’s varied landscapes offer an incredible diversity of flavours. And there’s always a stunning view along the way – of alpine pastures, towering peaks, glistening lakes, or rolling vineyards, depending on the region you choose to explore.
Enjoyable hikes to Alpine pastures
Bregenzerwald
Breakfast, lunch, and dessert – all on one hike! Stroll across alpine meadows, reach the highest peak, and enjoy delicious bites along the way.
Tirolean Alps
Tirol’s alpine pastures are a paradise for gourmets. Highlights include homemade alpine butter, cheese from the local dairy, and mouth-watering cured ham.
Lake Achensee
Savour hearty and sweet alpine treats like the classic Brettljause or fluffy Kaiserschmarrn – a dream for any food lover.
Via Culinaria
The Via Culinaria is a foodie’s treasure map, featuring 350 extraordinary gourmet hotspots. Ten themed routes offer delicious adventures for every taste.
Grossarl Valley
A feast with a view! With 40 serviced alpine pastures and mountain huts, Großarltal is a top destination for culinary hikers.
Schladming Dachstein
Every season, star chef Richard Rauch teams up with local hut hosts to create new Alpine dishes for hungry hikers.
Sölktäler Nature Park
After a day of hiking, recharge with traditional Ennstaler Steirerkäse and creamy alpine butter – the perfect reward for your efforts.
Carinthian mountain huts
High above a forest-fringed lake lies a true hiking paradise. The culinary highlight? The cosy Genuss-Hütten serving local delights.
3 questions about life on the mountain pasture
Stroll along the lakeshore or around the entire lake, over gentle hills and through shady forests, stopping at culinary hotspots along the way – then hop on the last boat to cross the lake and head back. It’s the perfect blend of nature and local cuisine.
Lakeside inns serve regional specialities, from freshly caught fish to homemade pastries. Hidden coves invite you to take a dip, while wooden benches offer a peaceful spot to relax and soak in the sounds of the Alpine lake.
Wine and hiking – a match made in heaven. In Austria, scenic trails wind through gentle and steep vineyard slopes, charming cellar lanes, and along the Danube.
Buschenschänken and Heurige (traditional wine taverns) offer the perfect rest stops, serving regional delicacies and fine wines. Whether in the Wachau, Weinviertel, Burgenland, Vienna, or Styria – stunning views surrounded by vines await at every turn.
Austria’s hiking trails are as varied as the experiences they provide.
